Eagles All-Pro Sounds Off on Beating Giants in Playoffs

The New York Giants lost 38-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. A week later, the Eagles would then beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl, but that didn’t stop an Eagles player to talk more about the previous playoff game.

After the win against the 49ers, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who played for the Giants in 2020 and 2021, spoke on winning against his former team on January 21 and having a key first-quarter interception to boot in the contest.

“It was kind of ironic that I got released by them and I had an impact in sending them home,” Bradberry told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post on January 29. “A top-three moment in my career.”

Bradberry and the Eagles are now set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, which will take place on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Diving More into Bradberry’s History With Giants

Bradberry, 29, was signed by then-general manager Dave Gettleman to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2020. In his two seasons in New York, Bradberry was one of the league’s most reliable cornerbacks. But once the Giants and Gettleman parted ways in January 2022 and the team hired now-general manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, the Giants released Bradberry as part of a cost-cutting measure that saved the Giants roughly $10 million against the salary cap this season.

Philadelphia then signed Bradbery to a one-year, $7.25 million contract. This season, opposing quarterbacks posted a passing-efficiency rating of 51.6 when throwing to receivers covered by Bradberry, which ranked as the second-lowest in the NFL. He also finished fourth in the voting for the AP All-Pro team among cornerbacks to earn a spot on the second team.

It was revealed by Bradberry that he had his eyes set on Philadelphia once he was released by the Giants in May. He saw that the Eagles, who were one-and-done in last season’s playoffs, had the structure to become even better.

“[Joining a Super Bowl contender] played a huge factor,” Bradberry said. “I wanted to go to a team that had a good defense and had some weapons on offense that could move the ball. That’s why I ended up choosing here. It’s worked out so far.”

The 29-year-old Bradberry is set to be a free agent in the 2023 offseason.

Giants Need Help in Cornerback Department

After they released Bradberry in May 2022, the Giants had difficulties in their secondary. That led to the team ranking 31st in yards per rush allowed and 25th in total yards allowed.

Their cornerback room was beaten up, as Adoree’ Jackson missed the last seven games of the regular season after hurting his knee on November 20 while returning a punt against the Detroit Lions. The Giants were left having to plug in veterans Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud. The secondary situation became even more out-of-whack when safety Xavier McKinney (hand) missed seven games due to a bye-week ATV accident.

The team already has major uncertainty after Jackson at cornerback. 2021 third-round pick Aaron Robinson, the projected No. 2 cornerback entering the 2022 season, played in just two games as he had an appendectomy and then he suffered a knee injury in Week 4 that ended his season.

Cor’Dale Flott showed strides in his rookie season. Darnay Holmes will be in his contract season in 2023. McCloud is under a cheap contract next season and Moreau is the only free agent at the cornerback position for the Giants.

New York will likely be on a mission to add more talent at the cornerback position in the 2023 off-season. They will likely take a look at the free agent market and Bradberry is set up for a payday.