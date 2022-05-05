Giants Expected to Part Ways With Pro Bowl Cornerback

The New York Giants will likely have one less starting caliber cornerback on their roster in the near future.

General manager Joe Schoen appeared on “The Carton & Roberts Show” on WFAN on Wednesday, May 4, and indicated that the Giants are likely to move on from James Bradberry by the end of the week.

Joe Schoen indicated to us that James Bradberry could be released in the coming days pic.twitter.com/4DMETqiZJT — Carton & Roberts (@CartonRoberts) May 4, 2022

“It’s unfortunate because he’s a great kid,” Schoen told WFAN. “He’s a starting corner in the league. It’s just where we are financially: We still have to sign our draft picks, we still have to be able to sign our practice squad and then have replacement costs during the season.”

Although Bradberry is a Pro Bowl cornerback that could be a weapon on Wink Martindale’s defense, his $21.9 million salary cap hit is too much for the Giants to take on this season. Trading him or releasing him would free up a minimum of $10.1 million in cap space. If Bradberry can be deemed a post-June 1 release, the Giants would save $11.5 million and only pay $1.4 million in dead cap money in 2023.

The Giants attempted to trade Bradberry this offseason, but his market never developed. As Schoen went onto reveal, teams were looking to restructure Bradberry’s contract, which owes him $13.4 million in 2022, and the Giants granted these potential trade partners permission to talk to the cornerback’s agent.

“I thought there would be more interest,” Schoen said. “There were some teams that showed interest pre-draft, and we had a couple different times compensation in place — and the contract never worked out. We did have good talks with other teams and [his] agent had good talks with teams. Sometimes if you are going to renegotiate a contract and you couldn’t come to an agreement, it is what it is.”

The 28-year-old has not shown up for voluntary workouts, but has remained in contact with Schoen. Instead of taking a cornerback in the NFL draft, the Giants traded back twice in the second-round, which initially made it look like the door was still open on keeping Bradberry.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Schoen Backtracks

Following his appearance on WFAN, Schoen went on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio and backtracked his comments a bit.

Schoen said there are still scenarios in which the Giants are able to restructure Bradberry’s deal or trade him for a 2023 NFL draft pick.

“There’s a situation where we could convert the salary [into a bonus] and kick it down the road,” Schoen said, “but that’s why we are in the situation we are in, because of moves like that — which we are trying to avoid. … It’s unfortunate that his contract is structured in a way that he is one of the few you can move on from and it wouldn’t kill you. That’s what I’ve been fighting over the last three months and continue to wrestle with.”

According to the NFL Players Association records the Giants have a mere $6.2 million in cap space. They will need around $12.8 million in cap space in order to sign their 11 draft picks. The logical decision to clear up cap space would be to ultimately release Bradberry, which is a likely outcome at this point.

Creating a Hole

If the Giants wind up getting rid of Bradberry, which appears to be imminent, it will create a significant void in their secondary at a key position.

Schoen even acknowledged this aspect in one of several radio guest appearances he made on May 4.

“It stinks,” Schoen said, “because James is a great kid, he’s a true professional, he can still play. Obviously if you move on from him, there’s a huge void on your roster. For what’s best long-term for the franchise, we’re trying to weigh that while also trying to compete today and build for tomorrow.”

With Bradberry likely on the way out, 2021 third-round draft pick Aaron Robinson could step in and get the first crack at earning the starting corner spot opposite of Adoree’ Jackson.

The University of Central Florida product appeared in nine games during his rookie season, making two starts. During this span, the 23-year-old portrayed promise with three pass deflections and 26 total tackles. He only allowed one touchdown and a 63.3 % completion rate on 30 targets.

In addition to Robinson, the Giants have Darnay Holmes returning from a rib/lung injury, who’s natural position is on the outside as a boundary corner. The team also drafted cornerback Cor’Dale Flott out of LSU at No. 81 overall last week.

Regardless, losing Bradberry will be a significant blow to the Giants’ secondary in 2022.