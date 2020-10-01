Giants Lauded For Free Agent Steal: ‘Absolutely Dominant’

Typically you wouldn’t describe a free agent whom you handed $32 million on the open market to as a steal. Yet, so far for the Giants, cornerback James Bradberry is looking every bit of one throughout the early parts of his tenure in New York.

Three weeks down and matchups against two of the league’s top talents at the wide receiver position in the books (JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Robinson), the 27-year old Bradberry is in the midst of what is shaping up to be his best season to date.

Bradberry’s nine pass breakups are the most in the NFL heading into Week 4 and outpace the next closest defensive back by four in the category. Furthermore, he’s forced tight coverage on seven of his 19 targets this year, surrendering zero catches on such occasions. According to Pro Football Focus, this is the highest number of forced targets in tight coverage by any NFL cornerback without allowing a reception this season.

Bradberry Ranks Among Best Free Agent Signings in NFL

Speaking of PFF, even they, despite their tendency to lean towards the pessimistic approach when it comes to Giants players (at least according to fans), can’t deny Bradberry’s excellence thus far.

The Giants corner was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week for his stellar performance against the aforementioned Allen Robinson in Week 2. Since then, they’ve continued to shower Bradberry with praise, naming the Pleasant Grove, Alabama native as one of free agency’s best signings of this past offseason.

Here’s what PFF’s Brad Spielberger had to say about the cornerback: