Giants Urged to Seek Divorce from $45 Million Pro Bowler

In his first season with the New York Giants, James Bradberry looked to be a clear outlier in what had typically proven to be your run-of-the-mill Dave Gettleman addition.

Inked to a three-year, $45 million free-agent contract in 2020, the Samford product flaunted shutdown traits throughout his inaugural campaign in East Rutherford, en route to his first-career Pro Bowl berth. However, year two was far less impressive.

While still mostly solid in 2021, Bradberry wasn’t the gamechanger on the boundary that he had portrayed himself as in the season prior. His overall Pro Football Focus grade dropped 17.0 points, his passer rating allowed in coverage climbed 11.8% while he doubled his touchdowns surrendered to a career-high eighth.

Bradberry Done in New York?

Now with a younger Adoree’ Jackson under contract through at least 2023 and Bradberry entering the final year of his deal with a near $22 million cap hit, Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey believes the Giants may be best served to move off of their once prized free-agent acquisition this offseason:

James Bradberry should be a candidate for the Giants to cut because of his high salary. Bradberry is scheduled to make $13.4 million in base salary during the 2022 season. He has $8.3 million in a prorated bonus that will paid to him as well. The veteran defensive back has a $21.8 million cap number for 2022, and it will cost the Giants a decent chunk of change if they cut him. A release would leave a $9.7 million cap hit. Still, the Giants would save $12 million by releasing Bradberry, but they may be better off restructuring his contract to keep him around and save money in the process. A reconfigured deal would save the Giants $6.2 million and would allow them to keep around a veteran presence on defense. However, if Schoen and Daboll want to rebuild the defense with younger players and more affordable contracts, they could shed the money owed to Bradberry.

ESPN Names Bradberry a Trade Candidate

Of course, cutting Bradberry isn’t the only route Schoen and company could entertain should they seek a divorce from the veteran cornerback. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes Bradberry could also present sneaky value on the trade market, naming him alongside Kadarius Toney and Saquon Barkley as three under-the-radar Giants who could be moved this offseason.

“Yes, another Giant on the list. Bradberry has battled in his two years in New York, producing four interceptions during a tough 2021 season for the whole franchise,” wrote Fowler. “He’s a solid starting option for several defenses. But at $13.4 million in 2022 salary with a $21.8 million cap hit, Bradberry is an easy target if the Giants need cap relief.”

Bradberry, who will turn 29 years old in early August, has started 91 of his 92 games since entering the league as a second-rounder in 2016. Throughout his four years in Carolina and the past two seasons with Big Blue, Bradberry has compiled 15 interceptions, 82 passes defended and four forced fumbles.

