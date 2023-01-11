Giants Workout Former Cowboys WR Ahead of Big Game

The New York Giants worked out former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington on January 10, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Washington was released prior to Dallas’s Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The veteran receiver appeared in only two games with the Cowboys in 2022.

Big Blue also worked out free agent receiver Adam Humphries and quarterback Nathan Rourke, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

More on James Washington

Washington spent most of the 2022 NFL season on injured reserve due to a broken foot that occurred in August. He appeared in just 15 offensive snaps for the Cowboys and recorded zero receptions on one target. The veteran signed a one-year deal worth $1.18 million with the Cowboys back in March of 2022.

The 26-year-old Washington was overshadowed by T.Y. Hilton, who was a Dallas addition on December 12. Hilton’s debut led to Washington being a healthy scratch for Weeks 16 and 17, then eventually getting cut from the roster.

The 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick has shown football production in the past. In his second season, he caught 44 passes for 735 receiving yards, averaging a soaring 16.7 yards per catch. In that 2019 season, he spent most of the time catching passes from ex-Oklahoma State teammate Mason Rudolph.

However, Washington saw his playing time decrease in 2020, when the Steelers selected Chase Claypool in the second round of the draft. Even as JuJu Smith-Schuster missed most of the 2021 campaign, Washington caught just 24 passes for 285 in that season.

In 62 career games, Washington has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The veteran Washington brings NFL experience and familiarity within the NFC East. The possibility of adding Washington brings little to no risk and would be fairly cheap to a Giants team that has shown to make low-cost signings and waiver claims throughout the year.

Giants Workout Adam Humphries & Nathan Rourke

The 29-year-old Humphries entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted rookie signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Clemson. After playing in Tampa Bay for four years, he joined the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and spent two seasons there.

Humphries also tried out for the Giants on November 29 but has yet to appear in action in the 2022 NFL season. He last played in the 2021 NFL campaign when he was with the Washington Commanders. That season, he played in 11 games, making 11 starts, and recorded 41 receptions for 383 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 96 career games (36 starts), Humphries has hauled in 320 receptions for 3,314 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As for Rourke, he is coming off a superb season in the CFL, where he completed 78.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also attempted 39 rushes for 304 yards and seven scores as he became the first quarterback to win the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian award since 1980.

The 24-year-old Rourke went 8-1 as a starter before undergoing surgery in August to repair a Lisfranc sprain in his foot. He was able to return for the final week of the regular season after his injury was originally thought to be season-ending.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound quarterback was also a three-year starter at Ohio University from 2017-2019 where he threw for 7,457 yards with 60 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also attempted 425 carries for 2,634 yards and 49 touchdowns.