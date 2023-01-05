Giants Have Chance to Sign Recently Cut Cowboys WR

Despite not having a star on the wide receiver depth chart, the New York Giants have gotten good returns from Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James. Yet, that group has been the only rotation that head coach Brian Daboll has used exclusively for more than a month.

The Giants could be a fit to add James Washington, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, January 4.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys decided to release veteran WR James Washington, who played in just two games this season. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 4, 2023

In NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s first report on the release, he noted that Washington, who played in only two games in 2022, is healthy and available for another team to claim off waivers.

The waiver wire order is based on the current standing and the Giants (9-6-1) are currently sitting with the No. 23 selection, which means that New York will have to wait for 22 selections until they can have the opportunity to successfully claim Washington.

James Washington’s NFL Tenure

The Cowboys signed Washington to a one-year deal worth just more than $1 million this offseason, but a broken foot in August required a lengthy recovery. He didn’t make his debut until a Week 14 win over the Houston Texans.

Washington saw limited time on the field in Dallas, posting 15 offensive snaps over two games. He was overshadowed by T.Y. Hilton, who was a Cowboys addition on December 12. Hilton’s debut led to the 26-year-old receiver being a healthy scratch for the last two games.

The 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick has shown football production in the past. In his second season, he caught 44 passes for 735 receiving yards, averaging an astounding 16.7 yards per catch. In that 2019 season, he spent most of the time catching passes from ex-Oklahoma State teammate Mason Rudolph.

However, Washington saw his playing time decrease in 2020, when the Steelers selected Chase Claypool in the second round of the draft. Even as JuJu Smith-Schuster missed most of the 2021 campaign, Washington caught 24 passes for 285 last season.

In 62 career games, Washington has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

One Reason Why Giants Adding James Washington Makes Sense

The Giants might or might not be interested in Washington’s services in the playoffs. But one thing’s for sure, the Giants will head into the postseason with the No. 6 seed, regardless of this weekend’s Week 18 outcome against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That means the Giants could rest some of their starters as it would be beneficial to give them the week off to rest before postseason play begins. If that would be the case, the Giants could rest at least one of Slayton, Hodgins or James.

Of course, that means active rostered players like Marcus Johnson, Kenny Golladay could be asked for a role on Sunday. The Giants could also elevate any of their practice squad players such as David Sills, Kalil Pimpleton Makai Polk and Jaydon Mickens.

Yet, the idea of claiming Washington is intriguing. The 26-year-old brings NFL experience and familiarity within the NFC East. New York could also test Washington in Week 18 and see if he’s worth being a contributor in the playoffs.

The addition of Washington brings little to no risk and would be fairly cheap to a Giants team that has shown to make low-cost signings and waiver claims throughout the year.