Ex-Giants Starter Released, Kicked Out of Team Hotel: Report

There was a point a few seasons ago where Jamon Brown looked like he could be the answer at right guard for the New York Giants. Originally a third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams, Brown was claimed off of waivers in October of 2018. The former Louisville standout went on to appear in eight games with the Giants that year, all starts. However, after an Olivier Vernon, Odell Beckham Jr. trade the following offseason yielded Kevin Zeitler from the Browns, Jamon was deemed expendable, eventually inking a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Unfortunately, since then it’s been nothing but downhill for Brown. From being benched with the Falcons, to lasting nine days with the Chicago Bears, to becoming a meme with the Philadelphia Eagles for his comically inept play (more on this later). However, his latest transgression may take the cake, and potentially put his NFL career on life support.

Jamon Brown Reportedly Kicked Out of Eagles’ Team Hotel

The Eagles released Brown from their practice squad this week. The move comes after Brown “violated team rules.” While the team has not released more information beyond that point, Eagles Reporter Derrick Gunn shed some more light on the situation.

Brown traveled with the Eagles for last Sunday’s game against the Packers. However, according to Gunn, his trip was cut short as the Eagles’ head of security, Dom DiSandro, kicked Brown out of the team’s hotel on Saturday, sending him home “for conduct detrimental to the team.”

Gunn would go on to add that head coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Howie Roseman spoke to Brown, “immediately” informing him that his time with the organization was no more.

While the exact reason as to why Brown was kicked out of the team hotel has yet to be, and will likely never be disclosed, that didn’t stop former Eagles offensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler, Tra Thomas from tossing out some hypotheticals.

That sounds like he answered the door like pic.twitter.com/Oa59GIslVY — Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) December 7, 2020

Brown’s Atrocious Stint With the Eagles

Brown’s time in Philadelphia would be best forgotten by all parties involved. The 27-year-old started in Week 6 for the Birds, serving as an injury replacement for Matt Pryor. Let’s just say his play that week against the Baltimore Ravens left much to be desired.

His bad performance can be summed up in three comically atrocious plays, which NFL Update highlighted via their Twitter account earlier this year.

Watch #Eagles' G Jamon Brown (#66) on these three plays. Play 1: Gets bulldozed over

Play 2: Fixes gloves mid-play

Play 3: Sacks his own QB This is what Carson Wentz has been dealing with. pic.twitter.com/fhCvUrpjl3 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2020

As one might expect, Brown was released three days following that game. However, he was re-signed to the Eagles’ practice squad the next day. He would actually go on to be elevated to the active roster the following week against, fittingly enough, the Giants. Brown did not see the field that evening and would revert to the practice squad following the contest, where he remained until his unceremonious release this week.

Over his six-year career, Brown has appeared in 62 games (48 starts) spreading across stops with the Rams, Giants, Falcons and Eagles. He hasn’t posted a Pro Football Focus overall grade above 53.3 since 2017 and currently owns a mark of just 49.6 for the 2020 season.

