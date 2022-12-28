Giant Swipe Former First-Round Pick off NFC Rival

The New York Giants announced they signed former first-round draft pick Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions practice squad.

The addition of Davis filled the roster opening they had after placing offensive lineman Shane Lemieux on injured reserve.

The move also comes one day after the Giants lost linebacker Tae Crowder to the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster. Crowder was released last week to make room for converted linebacker Landon Collins, then signed back to the practice squad two days later.

More Info on Jarrad Davis

Davis entered the league in 2017 as a first-round pick by the Lions out of Florida. His most productive season was in 2018 when he started all 16 games and had career-high totals of 100 tackles and 6.0 sacks.

However, Davis never quite lived up to being drafted 21st overall. He started in 15 games out of 25 appearances and totaled 109 tackles combined in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Davis became a free agent in 2021 and signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the New York Jets, where he had career-low totals in games (9) and tackles (25).

After fizzling out in New York, Davis reunited with the Lions this offseason to a league-minimum deal. He was released at the end of training camp and signed two days later to Detroit’s practice squad.

In 2022, he has three tackles and a pass defensed in three games. He was activated from the practice squad three times against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jets.

In those three game appearances, Davis played a total of 36 defensive snaps and another 29 on special teams. The Lions had already used the maximum three elevations for Davis and the only way he was going to play for Detroit in the final two games of the season was if he was signed to the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-1 and 245-pound Davis has 333 tackles (201 solos), 10.5 sacks, ten pass breakups, 23 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception in his career.

Giants Injury Updates

On Wednesday, Daboll told reporters in a press conference that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who’s been out since Week 11 with a sprained MCL, will be listed as a limited practice participant. This is the first time Jackson has practiced since being injured while returning a punt against the Detroit Lions.

Daboll also said that safety Xavier McKinney (hand) wouldn’t practice on Wednesday. He didn’t provide a timetable for McKinney’s return.

The 23-year-old McKinney will continue his rehab from the Week 9 bye ATV accident that left him with a broken hand. Daboll said that if McKinney, who is making progress, returns, he will most likely have to wear a club for protection.

The Giants also gave a limited designation in Wednesday’s practice to outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. He suffered a sprained ankle in last week’s game against the Vikings. After the game, Ojulari told reporters that he was optimistic about his injury not causing him to miss much time in their upcoming game versus the Colts.

Other than the players mentioned, the Giants announced on Wednesday’s injury report that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence did not practice with a rest designation and veteran Leonard Williams was listed as limited due to a neck issue.