Former New York Giants OC Jason Garrett Lands USFL Job

F

ormer New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has a new job, but it’s not in the NFL.

NBC Sports announced its television broadcast team for the recently revamped USFL on Tuesday, and Garrett will serve as one of three analysts for the network. The other two analysts will be former NFL fullback Michael Robinson and current New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. Jac Colinsworth and Paul Bermeister will call the play-by-play.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

USFL games will air on both NBC and FOX starting this weekend, when the New Jersey Generals visit the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday night. Garrett will make his debut in the booth on Sunday, when the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers meet for a noon EDT kickoff.

“I’m truly excited to be involved here,” Garrett told CowboysSI.com about his new USFL job. “I’m ready for the challenge.”

Garrett, who served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-2019, is far from the first personality to follow the pipeline from “America’s Team” to the broadcast booth. Former Cowboys quarterbacks Tony Romo (CBS) and Troy Aikman (ESPN) are both wildly successful television analysts.

The pipeline that connects fired Giants coaches to the broadcast booth isn’t quite as strong, but maybe Garrett can help change that with a warm performance on the microphone this USFL season.

Garrett Only Lasted 26 Games With The Giants

Well, technically, only 25 games. Garrett missed Week 15 of the 2020 season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Still, that was more than enough time to determine Garrett was not a good fit with the Giants. During the 2020 season, the Giants ranked 31st in the NFL in both total offense (yards) and scoring offense (points). Although he was fired halfway through the 2021 season, the team finished with the exact same ranks as the previous year.

During Garrett’s time as offensive coordinator, the Giants saw a significant statistical regression from potential franchise quarterback Daniel Jones. Since throwing 24 touchdown passes in 13 games played as a rookie, Jones has thrown only 22 touchdown passes in his last 25 starts.

New York’s passing game stagnated under Garrett, as the team spent the capital to bring in fresh pass catchers and got almost nothing in return. Giants receivers combined to score just five touchdowns last season.

In fairness to Garrett, he never had the tools he needed to succeed in New York. His star running back, Saquon Barkley, missed games due to injuries; and the Giants’ offensive line lacked the personnel to sustain a functioning NFL offense.

If Garrett had one shining moment as Giants offensive coordinator, it was designing and calling this goal-line touchdown pass to left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Garrett Also Joined Twitter This Week

In addition to entering broadcast media, Garrett also hit the social media scene by joining Twitter this week. His first ever tweet was a post mourning the loss of former Giants running back and Cowboys assistant coach Gary Brown, who passed away at the age of 52 last Sunday.

Gary Brown was simply one of the best people I've ever been around in my life. He was a heckuva player, an excellent coach and an even better person. GB was a wonderful husband and father. He was a dear friend to so many. So genuine. So caring. So loyal. He always had your back. pic.twitter.com/VPf7wsQFUR — Jason Garrett (@JasonGarrett) April 13, 2022

Garrett definitely had his shortcomings as a coach, but no one ever accused him of being coldhearted.

By the way, his two-word Twitter bio is perfect: “Football Guy.“