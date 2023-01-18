Giants 23-Year-Old Suffered ‘Extremely Rare Injury’ in Playoff Game

New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock was carted off the field in the second half of Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Minnesota Vikings. Pinnock suffered the injury on a kickoff return when he was trying to make a tackle, but caught the heel of Vikings’ Kene Nwangu in the abdomen. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest and brought to a local Minneapolis hospital.

Jason Pinnock just got hit in the mid section and was carted off the field, hope he’s alright pic.twitter.com/IqqYJV0SJj — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 16, 2023

Fortunately, Pinnock was able to be back in the locker room by the end of the playoff game. On January 18, the second-year defender revealed to SNY’s Connor Hughes that he had a “bruised small intestine” which is an “extremely rare injury.”

Pinnock added that he’s doing well now and “expects to play with extra padding” in the Divisional Round against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21.

It appears that Pinnock has caught a break and will be able to play in his second career playoff game on Saturday.

Giants Injury Report on January 18

Pinnock wasn’t the only Giants player who was hurt in the playoff contest against the Vikings. Starting edge rusher Azeez Ojulari didn’t return in the second half after suffering a bruised quad.

It was a good sign that Ojulari was able to practice Tuesday on a limited basis. Ojulari told reporters on January 18 that he’s making progress with his thigh injury as he tries to make it back to play versus the Eagles.

“If they say it’s good and they say I can’t hurt it more I’m going to give it a go,” Ojulari said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Meanwhile, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice. He was a limited participant Tuesday due to a back injury. The new injury comes after Jackson was absent for nearly two months because of a knee injury.

Pinnock (abdomen) joined Jackson as a full participant in the January 18 practice. Defensive back Landon Collins (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), defensive back Julian Love (hamstring) and defensive back Fabian Moreau were listed as limited participants.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 1/18 Limited:

ILB Landon Collins (Ankle)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (Ankle)

S Julian Love (Hamstring)

CB Fabian Moreau (Hip)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Quad) Full:

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Back)

S Jason Pinnock (Abdomen) pic.twitter.com/rche5ZsHv4 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) January 18, 2023

Wink Martindale Speaks on Reported Interview

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, along with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, have been recently requested to interview for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching vacancy. It’s no surprise that both coaches are in demand due to the Giants’ success on both sides of the ball.

Martindale spoke to reporters on January 18 and was flattered by the request.

“I’m not going to give you any coach speak,” Martindale said Wednesday. “It’s an honor.”

Both Martindale nor Kafka will interview this week as the focus is for the team to beat the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Martindale has grown accustomed to New York in his first year there as defensive coordinator and doesn’t see his current situation as a “stepping stone” for his career.

“When I came here as a Giant it wasn’t a stepping stone for me. It was a destination,” Martindale said. “I love it here in New York. I love the city. I think it’s the greatest city in the world, I think it’s the greatest fans in the world and the ownership — the Maras and Tischs — have been great to my family.”

It’s still believed that Martindale intends to interview with the Colts. The 59-year-old coach will make a decision, one way or another.

“It’s not a slam-dunk anywhere. You just weigh your options and make a decision.”