Colts Coach Brutally Rips Into Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux for Sack Celebration

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn’t mince words when describing New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux’s snow-angel celebration after sacking quarterback Nick Foles in the second quarter of the Giants’ 38-10 win on Sunday.

“Tasteless from the celebration afterward,” Saturday told reporters Monday in Indianapolis, via SNY Giants Videos. “Just trash — not a fan of it at all.”

Jeff Saturday says Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration after sacking Nick Foles was "tasteless" and "trash": "Not a fan of it at all" pic.twitter.com/nGWQnxNymO — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 2, 2023

Foles was knocked out of the game as a result of the sack. Saturday also said Foles is “really sore” with a ribs injury that will keep him out of the Colts’ season finale against the Houston Texans.

The hit itself was clean, but Thibodeaux’s “snow angel” celebration was questionable, as did his “put to bed” gesture while Colts trainers were huddled around Foles.

On 3rd & 4, Kayvon Thibodeaux 8-yd sack of Nick Foles who was hurt on the play#Colts 3 #Giants 21 2ɴᴅ pic.twitter.com/UBUBlf4HEv — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 1, 2023

Saturday’s Colts have now lost six games straight since beating the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game as interim head coach. The hiring of Saturday came with scrutiny due to his lack of NFL coaching experience.

Still, Saturday has six Pro Bowls on his playing resume, five of them with the Colts. Saturday understands how the media works and told reporters that he’ll “tread lightly” on the Thibodeaux situation.

“You all know me, man. I’ve been here a long time. I’m just going to tread lightly. Obviously, I didn’t like it at all, and that’s where I’ll leave it,” Saturday said.

Meanwhile, the Giants made the playoffs with their win on Sunday for the first time since 2016.

Colts Starter Speaks Out

Colts’ center Ryan Kelly was even more direct than his head coach about Thibodeaux’s actions.

“Hopefully his teammates will — maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just horse****,” Kelly said, via J.J. Stankevitz of the team’s website.

Foles was eventually able to walk off the field and did not return to the game due to what the Colts described as a rib injury, with Sam Ehlinger getting the nod at quarterback in the second half.

Saturday, however, did not like the Colts’ offensive line standing around while seeing Foles on the ground next to Thibodeaux’s celebration.

“Disappointed from the o-line perspective and teammates in general. We protect our own.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux Has Response

After the game, Thibodeaux said he didn’t realize Foles was injured.

“I mean, after a sack you celebrate. I think, when I did realize he was hurt, we started getting up,” Thibodeaux said, via Art Stapleton of USA TODAY. “When you’re doing the celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right, obviously.”

Head coach Brian Daboll also told reporters on Monday that Thibodeaux meant no disrespect and didn’t realize Foles was hurt.

The Giants drafted Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall pick this year and he posted his third sack in five games thanks to the takedown of Foles.

Thibodeaux’s celebration will be criticized, especially considering his arm was seen contacting Foles at least six different times during the snow angels attempt and he was also seen glancing over at Foles.

The NFL league office has yet to comment on the situation. Yet, the NFL has put an emphasis on cracking down on taunting on the field by the players.

It’s expected that Thibodeaux will get hit with a fine by league officials, despite his actions not warranting a penalty.