Giants Considered a Fit for Disgruntled WR, Says Insider

New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a brutal season-ending torn ACL injury during practice this week. This came after the encouraging news that the Giants announced Sterling Shepard’s activation off the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Johnson posted 10 receptions for 123 yards in the team’s first two preseason games. He was receiving first-team reps in practice and had a shot to make the 53-man roster.

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo believes that the Giants have a “glaring need” when it comes to wide receiver depth behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson.

So when Lombardo was asked which teams could be suitors for disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims, he chose the Giants as a third suitor behind the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

Lombardo said that the three teams, including the Giants, have been “aiming to add veteran wide receiver help throughout the summer.”

He also mentioned that the Giants saw Mims during a joint practice on August 25 and that there are question marks that come with Shepard’s torn Achilles recovery.

Mims Turbulent NFL Career

The 2020 second-round pick Mims hasn’t had close to the same production in the NFL as he did in college when he ended his Baylor career with 61, 55 and 66 catches while eclipsing 28 touchdowns. He’s caught only 31 receptions for 490 yards while recording zero touchdowns in two seasons with New York.

He’s had mental errors on the field, which include penalties and drops. His struggles have also been a result of injuries. Mims’ vertical downfield game hasn’t been shown in the NFL, and a result has been insufficient route seperation. The Jets would end up benching Mims in the latter stages of the 2021 season.

During this offseason, the Jets re-signed wide receiver Braxton Berrios and drafted wideout Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 draft. Berrios and Wilson joined a wide receiver group already with 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore and Corey Davis.

Mims and his agent, Ronald Slavin, requested a trade on August 25. The third-year receiver has been buried on the depth chart that has Jeff Smith overtaking him.

A statement from Ron Slavin, agent of #Jets WR Denzel Mims: pic.twitter.com/Na87vimRJd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

Teams are trimming their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30 and there’s a good chance that Mims is on another roster. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to trading Mims and plan to do what they can to grant the trade request.

Sources: The #Jets are open & plan to grant Denzel Mims’ trade request. They will not, though, give him away. They believe Mims has talent & like their receiving unit with him on it. Only way a trade happens is if #NYJ get what they believe is equal value. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 26, 2022

With Mims’ less-than-desirable production in the NFL, it’s likely that a team will offer a similar package that sent former 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. The New England Patriots received a 2024 seventh-round pick in July.

Do Giants Trade for Mims?

Mims could be a player that teams could be interested in. There’s untapped potential for the 24-year-old who caught 12 touchdowns in his 2019 senior year at Baylor.

Denzel Mims is a dude. Too easy. Baylor 14, Oklahoma 3. pic.twitter.com/8qLNcGDYuh — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 17, 2019

As for the Giants, when everyone’s healthy, the Giants do have depth at the wide receiving position.

The Giants have a blend of receiving veterans and young players in Golladay, Toney, Robinson, Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Darius Slayton, C.J. Board and Alex Bachman.

We’ve mentioned the uncertainty with Shepard. Toney also hasn’t appeared in the Giants’ two preseason games. He’s missed practice due to leg issues but did participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Yet, Sills could be the depth answer on the Giants’ wide receiver unit. He caught five catches for 56 yards in the first half of the team’s second preseason game.

Sills has a chance to be the team’s No. 5 receiver and head coach Brian Daboll spoke glowingly about the 26-year-old’s efforts during the preseason.

“The guys that have been out there and producing, Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up. And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play,” Daboll told reporters on Monday, via Giants Wire. “Everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.”

Slayton, James and Bachman are also candidates to be the team’s No. 6 wide receiver.

While Lombardo mentioned that the Giants have been looking to add veteran wide receiver help during the summer, it’s likely that they won’t facilitate a trade with the cross-town rival Jets.