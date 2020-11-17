Joe Judge Addresses Potential DeAndre Baker Reunion

The New York Giants are in desperate need of a cornerback opposite James Bradberry. DeAndre Baker is a cornerback who the team valued enough to use a first-round selection on just 19 months ago. Sounds like an obvious match, right? Not so fast.

With Baker having all his legal charges dropped on Monday, social media began to draw obvious parallels to pinpoint Baker’s next stop, namely a potential reunion between him and the Giants. However, head coach Joe Judge appeared to quickly put an end to that chatter while speaking to reporters later that day.

“Wish him the best luck in the future,” Judge said of Baker on Monday. “We’ve made the decision we think is best for the program. That is all I have to say about that.”

Baker: I’d Love to Go Back to the Giants’

While Judge’s comments don’t appear to bode well for Baker making his way back to East Rutherford anytime soon, the corner would welcome the opportunity were it presented to him.

“I would have no problem going back there,” Baker told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Yeah, I’d love to go back to the Giants.”

“If I had something to say to the Giants, I would say I apologize for the situation and the bad light I brought on the program, even though I was innocent, I give my apology,” Baker stated. “I think they should give me another chance because my last few games with the Giants, I went out and I did pretty well and now I’m bigger, faster, stronger after working out and I’m ready to prove myself again. That’s why they should give me a chance. I watch their games every week. I think they got a shot at going to the playoffs this year. The defense is doing pretty good.”

Teams Already Showing Interest in Baker

The 23-year-old was notably told to stay away from the Giants training camp this summer as his legal situation played out. Baker was originally charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm at a cookout close to his hometown of Miami, FL. His legal issues eventually landed him on the commissioner’s exempt list in late July, a few days later co-owner John Mara addressed the situation for the first time publically.

“Obviously, it’s something that’s embarrassing to the organization,” Mara told reporters of Baker’s offseason arrest. “It’s something that we’re going to deal with.”

And deal with it they did. The Giants waived Baker on September 8th of this year. Baker is currently a free agent and available to sign with any team. According to Ari Meirov of NFLUpdate.co, the Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers, Jaguars and Cowboys have made inquiries.

