Giants Linked as Destination for Ex-Cowboys Starter, per Multiple Analysts

The New York Giants opted against addressing their offensive line in last month’s NFL Draft. Instead, Dave Gettleman & Co. chose to direct their attention to supplying their team with early contributors at prime positions (ie: wideout Kadarius Toney and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari), as well as future draft capital thanks to a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears.

While Gettleman’s draft savviness has been lauded in NFL circles, the hog molly-loving GM still has some holes to fill across his offensive line — namely on the interior. Whether you believe in the personnel or not, four of the five starting spots across the unit are essentially claimed. Second-year pros Andrew Thomas and Shane Lemieux are penciled in at left tackle and left guard respectively. Nick Gates — arguably the group’s most consistent performer from last season — will reprise his role at center. As for right tackle, youngster Matt Peart is expected to stake claim to the job, with veteran Nate Solder as a fallback option.

Of course, that leaves the right guard spot, a glaring vacancy ever since the release of Kevin Zeitler earlier this offseason. As of now, Will Hernandez and veteran signee Zack Fulton are likely to compete for the gig. Although both have their question marks. Hernandez has never played on the right side throughout his three-year NFL career. While Fulton is coming off a season where he allowed 11 sacks, the most amongst NFL guards.

Giants Floated as Landing Spot for Veteran IOL Joe Looney

Aside from Trai Turner — who the Giants appear unwilling to pay at his current asking price — the free agency pool may be dried up of plug-and-play starters at the guard position. However, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes veteran offensive lineman Joe Looney could serve as the perfect budget-friendly solution to New York’s questions on the interior.

“While 30-year-old interior lineman Joe Looney would be more of a budget option, bringing him in would make a ton of sense for the Giants,” Knox wrote. “Though a longtime backup, Looney started 32 games with the Dallas Cowboys over five seasons.”

“Looney has experience at both guard and center, plus a long history with Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett,” he added.

A former fourth-round pick back in 2012, Looney served mostly as a reserve throughout the first six years of his NFL career. Then in 2017, following Travis Frederick’s Guillain–Barré syndrome diagnoses, Looney was thrust into the lineup, starting all 16 games under the watchful eye of Garrett.

Giants Had Previously Shown Interest in the Versatile Looney

While not the most enticing addition, Looney is the type of versatile veteran presence that could improve nearly any offensive unit. Even if Looney was unable to knock down the starting right guard spot, he also has experience at center, giving New York another option behind Gates.

Clearly, Looney brings enough to the table, as he’s reportedly drawn the team’s interest in the past, per NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt.

“He’s not starter material, but could push Jonotthan Harrison to be a top backup at both center and guard,” Rosenblatt wrote, who recently listed Looney amongst players New York could still target. “The Giants tried signing him last year before he opted to instead return to Dallas and Jason Garrett knows him well.”

Overall the Giants’ offensive line remains a question mark. However, where they truly lack is their depth. Hernandez’s place on the roster remains murky after appearing to fall out of favor with the coaching staff last season, losing his starting job in the midst. Harrison has starting experience but failed to appear in a single game this past season. Solder sounded very much like a player who was ready to hang up his cleats just a few months ago, and it’s frankly difficult to envision a 33-year-old, 127-career game starter returning to the gridiron for a reserve role.

While Looney may not solidify the team’s offensive line group, he’s the type of player that could quickly patch numerous holes if Gettleman’s vision for the unit begins to crumble.

