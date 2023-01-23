Giants GM Makes ‘Slip’ Admission on Future of Top Free Agent

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen sounds like someone who wants Daniel Jones to be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

Schoen, alongside Giants head coach Brian Daboll, held his end-of-season press conference with reporters on Monday, January 23. When asked if Jones can win a Super Bowl, Schoen answered saying, “We’re happy he’s gonna be here”, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Leonard then tweeted, “Did he slip?” in response to Schoen’s answer. The first-year general manager sounded like he was already treating Jones like he was a part of the 2023 team, despite the fact he’s an impending free agent.

Giants GM Joe Schoen, asked if he believes Daniel Jones can win a Super Bowl, says in his answer: "We're happy he's gonna be here." Did he slip? Told he just said Jones would be here, he goes back to his early general statement. But… interesting! — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 23, 2023

Still, Schoen had already given his original statement concerning Jones as he addressed that the team wants to keep the 25-year-old.

“We’d like Daniel to be here,” Schoen said, via the New York Post. “He said it yesterday, there’s a business side to it, but we feel like Daniel played well this season. He’s done everything that we asked him to do. Again, there’s a business side to it, we haven’t went down that road yet. We still gotta have our meetings with our staff late in the week and we’ll devise an offseason plan. We haven’t had those meetings yet, but we would like to have Daniel Jones back.”

Daniel Jones Wants to Return to Giants

After the devastating Giants’ 38-7 loss in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs, Jones was asked if he wanted to return for the 2023 season.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I’ve really enjoyed playing here. I appreciate all those guys in the locker room. It’s a special group of guys. And I really enjoyed being a part of it. We’ll figure out where that goes, but I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and the guys in the locker room.”

Jones wasn’t ready to offer any clarity about his future. However, the next day on Sunday, Jones cleared up his earlier comments on his impending free agency.

“I love this place. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I want to be here,” Jones said, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “There’s a business side of it all. I lot of that I can’t control. I really love and respect this organization, the ownership, the guys in this locker room.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. Yet, the Duke product had a career year in his fourth season, posting 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his throws. He also had career-highs of 708 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Joe Schoen Discussed Saquon Barkley’s Future

Schoen also spoke about running back Saquon Barkley’s future for the first time after the season. Similar to Jones, Schoen told reporters that he will make the effort to retain Barkley, although the first-year GM made sure to mention financial barriers when asked about the running back.

“Saquon is a good player and a great teammate,” Schoen said, via NFL.com. “We would like to have Saquon back if it works out.”

“We’d like to have all the guys back, I really would, but there’s a business side to it and there’s rules you need to operate under in terms of the salary cap. You know, Saquon, he’s a good player, he’s a great teammate. I loved getting to know him this season, and he’s a guy we would love to have back. It’s just, again, we haven’t had our end of the season meetings yet.”

Barkley finished the 2022 season with a career-best 1,312 rushing yards and came one touchdown shy of his single-season high of 11. His resurgence came after two injury-riddled seasons. He played 2022 on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal and will just now hit free agency at the right time.