Giants Request to Interview Bills’ Exec for GM Vacancy: Report

After general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement on January 10, the Giants are officially set to embark on the search for his successor.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are requesting permission to interview Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen for their GM vacancy.

Schoen has been the right-hand man of Bills GM Brandon Beane since joining Buffalo’s front office back in 2018. Prior to landing the assistant GM role with the Bills, Schoen was the Dolphins’ director of player personnel from 2014-2017, and also spent time as a scout in Miami for five seasons prior to being promoted.

Schoen began his career in the Carolina Panthers’ front office in 2001, where Beane heavily advocated for him to receive a full-time position. Along with the Giants, the Panthers have requested to interview Schoen for their GM vacancy and he is expected to be a hot candidate around the league.

Abrams in the mix

With all signs pointing to head coach Joe Judge sticking around for a third season, the Giants intend on speaking with a familiar face regarding their GM vacancy.

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, Giants assistant GM Kevin Abrams is expected to interview for a chance to become Gettleman’s successor.

Giants are expected to interview assistant general manager Kevin Abrams for their general manager vacancy, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 10, 2022

Abrams was a candidate to replace ex-GM Jerry Reese back in 2017, but the job ultimately went to Gettleman who proceeded to go an abysmal 19-46 during his tenure from 2018-2021.

Now, Abrams will be in the mix once again, and if Judge does in fact stay on as head coach, promoting the longtime assistant GM might be a realistic route, as opposed to forcing a head coach on a potential external hire.

Abrams, 51, started his career with the Giants back in 1999 as a salary cap analyst. He was promoted to assistant GM in 2002, and has held this role ever since, in addition to becoming vice president of football operations in 2018 as well.

Judge’s job Status

Although the Giants finished the 2021 season on a six-game losing streak, which saw their final record drop to 4-13, it appears that Judge will get another chance to turn things around next year.

Since taking over at the helm, Judge has gone 10-23 across two seasons. However, the Giants moved on from their last two head coaches, Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur, after two seasons and it seems like they intend on breaking that pattern, despite Judge’s underwhelming results.

To be fair, the Giants were 4-7 before quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending neck injury. And from this point on, the Giants were unable to remain competitive with Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm under center.

The Giants dealt with a slew of injuries in Judge’s second season, which could be a key factor in co-owner John Mara’s expected decision to give his head coach a pass.

Now, the focus will likely be on hiring a GM and a competent offensive coordinator to pair with Judge’s staff after Jason Garrett was let go from this position following a Week 11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.