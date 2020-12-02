Giants Host QB With Ties to Organization as Daniel Jones’ Injury Lingers: Report

Whether Daniel Jones will be able to suit up for the New York Giants this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks is still unclear at the moment. The team’s starting quarterback, who is currently riding a career-best three-game turnover-free streak, suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While it’s been reported that Jones avoided major injury, the G-Men are still doing their due diligence on the quarterback market, as his bum hamstring is “likely to force him to miss some time,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Giants Bring in QB Joe Webb for Visit

ESPN’s Field Yates has reported that the team will be hosting free-agent quarterback Joe Webb for a visit. The journeyman signal-caller has spent time with five different organizations over his 11-year pro career (Vikings, Bills, Panthers, Texans, Lions). Overall, he’s completed 56.6% of his passes for 888 yards and three TDs in 102 career games (4 starts). He’s chipped in with an extra 326 yards and four TDs on the ground, as well as 10 receptions for 74 yards while moonlighting as a wide receiver.

Webb, 34, is best known nationally for his lone playoff start during his days in Minnesota. Back in 2012, Webb drew that start at quarterback for an injured Christian Ponder in the NFC Wild Card round. The former UAB standout finished the game with 248 total yards (180 passing, 68 rushing) and one TD in a losing effort to the Green Bay Packers, 24-10. Webb also owns the Vikings’ franchise record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game with 109 (set in 2011).

Yet, it’s his less-heralded time in Carolina which makes him more intriguing from a Giants perspective. As SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano highlighted, Webb spent three seasons with the Panthers from 2014-2016, playing under current Giants GM Dave Gettleman, who served in the same role in Carolina over that span.

Aside from Webb, the Giants are also set to host a familiar face in veteran Alex Tanney, per numerous reports. Tanney spent the last two seasons on New York’s roster as a reserve prior to being released in early September of this year.

Giants Have ‘a Lot of Confidence’ in Colt McCoy

Coach Joe Judge spoke to reporters on Monday regarding quarterback Daniel Jones’ injury and potential availability moving forward. As of now, the first-year head coach sounds about as in the dark on his status for Sunday as the rest of us.

“There are actually more question marks than answers right now, to be honest with you,” Judge said in a Zoom call. “We got some of the information back from the doctors, but a lot of that is we have to wait and see how this guy responds in a couple of days. Can he move around the field and can he do anything?”

If Jones is unable to give it a go in Week 13, the Giants will once again call on backup Colt McCoy to man the role under center. McCoy took over for an injured Jones against the Bengals a week ago, completing 6/10 passes for 31 yards. While those numbers may seem modest, his teammates have not waivered in their confidence of the savvy veteran.