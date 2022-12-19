Giants Veteran Trolls Fans on Twitter After Huge Week 15 Win

The New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on Sunday Night Football and were on the receiving end of a massive break at the end of the game.

On the final defensive play of the game, officials failed to call Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes for pass interference on wide receiver Curtis Samuel in the end zone on 4th-and-goal. Holmes glaringly made contact several times with Samuel before quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s pass was in the vicinity.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay says refs missed a DPI on Curtis Samuel: “This is defensive pass interference … it’s always a foul and should have been called.” pic.twitter.com/8teYF6UBxd — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) December 19, 2022

Big Blue would go on to win two plays later, but the non-call from the officials caused outrage across social media.

“Not a great look for NFL refs. On a pretty awful weekend for officiating, this is essentially deciding the outcome by leaving the flag in your pocket,” tweeted Heavy’s Matt Lombardo.

Not a great look for #NFL refs. On a pretty awful weekend for officiating, this is essentially deciding the outcome by leaving the flag in your pocket. pic.twitter.com/iFQirAOACC — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 19, 2022

After the game, Giants starting center Jon Feliciano tweeted, “Ohhh sooo now y’all mad about the officiating… .”

Ohhh sooo now y’all mad about the officiating… 🫠😆💪🏽💪🏽 — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) December 19, 2022

Felicano knows all too well about botched calls. In the Giants’ first meeting in Week 13 against the Commanders, he was penalized and fined for flexing at his teammate, Darius Slayton. The referees interpreted that Felicano was showboating on Commanders defenders. That penalty pushed the Giants out of field goal range and likely cost them a victory and sent the game to overtime where both teams ended up tying 20-20.

“It sucks, especially when you’re playing two teams,” Feliciano told reporters after that game. “I know that will probably get me fined.”

The NFL’s officials got both situations wrong. But it’s clear that Felicano believes there was a vast difference in energy from when the Giants are fleeced to when the Commanders are.

Commanders Coach Reacts to Finish

After the loss, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made sure not to get fined when speaking to reporters.

“Don’t ask me about the refereeing because I can’t answer the question,” Rivera when asked about the final play and other flags thrown.”

The other flags thrown part has to do with officiating penalizing wide receiver Terry McClaurin for illegal formation on a touchdown run by running back Brian Robinson Jr. two plays before the Holmes non-call in the end zone.

On the replay, McLaurin appeared to signal the side judge to make sure he was on the line of scrimmage. The ref didn’t give him a response and a flag ensued and took away the touchdown.

Terry McLaurin looks at the ref asking if he’s good – ref points back at McLaurin as of to indicate he’s good. McLaurin then gives a thumbs up to ref to acknowledge it. This “penalty” took a Brian Robinson TD off the board. Via @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/B86N6nsJsS — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 19, 2022

“(The loss is) disappointing as hell. It pisses me off more than anything,” Rivera said, via NJ.com. “We had an opportunity to win, and I thought we did everything you’re supposed to do, from getting the ball down to the 1-yard line to getting lined up, checking to make sure we’re lined up properly, and then having it taken away from us. That’s why it’s hard to comprehend right now.”

Giants Offense Delivered

According to the New York Times, the Giants’ playoff chances rose to 89% with the Week 15 win and would have dropped to 36% with a loss. The win was crucial for the 8-5-1 Giants’ hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Quarterback Daniel Jones finished 21 of 32 for 160 yards. His numbers aren’t eye-popping on paper, but he facilitated efficient drives, including an 18-play touchdown drive in the second quarter and at one point completing seven passes in a row. He also ran for 35 rushing yards on ten carries.

Running back Saquon Barkley also posted 87 rushing yards on 18 carries for a 4.8 average. In the Giants’ final drive, he had carries for 48 yards, which was more yards than three of his last four games.

The unsung heroes of the Giants’ offense have to be the team’s offensive line and the coaching staff. They didn’t allow a single sack after allowing four against Washington in Week 13. Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka made an effort to call more quick passes and have Jones in the shotgun, where he’s arguably the most comfortable.

Big Blue only scored 20 points, but the team didn’t turn the ball over, compared to Washington’s two turnovers, which included a fumble-six from emerging star outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.