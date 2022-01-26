Giants Issued Strong Message from Bills Star QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the first known finalist for the New York Giants head coaching vacancy. The lone candidate to be interviewed twice thus far, Daboll appears to be in the driver’s seat to stake claim to the gig.

With a hire projected to come as early as Friday, January 28, Cam Marino of Player Profiler notes he’d be “shocked” if Daboll wasn’t named the next head coach of the Giants. However, if for whatever reason the G-Men were to be swayed away from bringing Daboll on board, they’d almost certainly live to regret it — that is according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who made his feelings regarding his offensive coordinator quite clear.

“I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job,” Allen said during a January 24 press conference. “I’m praying they don’t because I want him back here. But I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”

Daboll Primed to Bring Offense Back to New York?

Over the past four seasons, Allen has blossomed from a raw, tantalizing prospect into one of the league’s elite signal-callers — all under the watchful eye of Daboll, who arrived in Buffalo the same year Allen was drafted.

This season, the 25-year-old gun-slinger played like a legitimate MVP candidate, accounting for 42 total touchdowns and 5,170 yards from scrimmage. The Bills offense as a whole proved to be one of football’s most vaunted, ranking fifth in total offense, averaging 381.9 yards per game. Buffalo also finished within the top three of scoring offenses for the second-consecutive season, putting up 28.4 points per contest in 2021. For reference, the Giants have finished second-to-last in scoring offense in each of the past two seasons and haven’t ranked within the top-10 since way back in 2015.

Allen Advocates for Ken Dorsey, Who is Also Linked to the Giants

Should Daboll ultimately move on, Allen has voiced support for his position coach, quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, to take over the reins as Buffalo’s new offensive coordinator.

“I think every QB would love to be a part of that process and I do know there’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for [in Dorsey],” Allen said. “Again, it’s not my job. It’s not my decision to make.”

Not only is it not Allen’s decision to make (although, he definitely deserves a say in the process), chances are he wouldn’t be able to make that decision even if he were granted permission to do so. That’s because Dorsey looks destined to join Daboll in East Rutherford.

“Sounds like [Daboll] brings Ken Dorsey to be his OC and Wink Martindale as his DC,” Marino tweeted on January 24.

Dorsey, 40, has a long history of NFL experience, both as a player and as a coach. A former National Champion at the University of Miami (FL), Dorsey was a seventh-round selection of the 49ers in 2003. He went on to play three seasons in San Francisco before closing out the rest of his career in Cleveland, where he played through 2008.

As far as his coaching resume goes, Dorsey landed his first assistant gig in 2013 with the Panthers after serving two seasons as a scout. From 2013-2017, Dorsey served as the quarterbacks coach for Carolina, which was highlighted by Cam Newton’s 2015 MVP season.