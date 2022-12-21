Giants Rookie Dealing With Troubling ‘Long-Term’ Injury

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu will not return this season after being placed on injured reserve last week due to a neck injury he suffered in Week 10.

But there seems to be concerning news on Ezeudu. Prior to practice on Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters, via The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, that Ezeudu is dealing with a “long-term” injury but that it won’t jeopardize his career.

Daboll said OL Josh Ezeudu’s neck injury is “more long-term than short-term” but he said it’s not career-threatening. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 21, 2022

It’s promising that Daboll said that Ezeudu has a chance of stepping on to the football again. But it’s never a good sign when the head coach has to bring up a respective player’s long-term future.

Ezeudu played in each of the first 10 games of the season, including two starts following Ben Bredeson’s injury. He developed into a quality depth option at guard before his injury and last played in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

This will be a painstaking recovery process for Ezeudu as neck injuries are nothing to sneeze at.

He will have until April to rehab before the Giants begin their off-season workout programs.

Ezeudu Joins List of Rookie Draft Class Injuries

The Giants have had injuries all across their roster, but the 2022 rookie draft class has had little to no luck when it comes to the war of attrition.

Other than Ezeudu, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, linebacker Darrian Beavers and offensive linemen Marcus McKethan and D.J. Davidson are all out for the season with torn ACLs. First-round pick outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, (two games), first-round pick Evan Neal (four games), third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott (six games), fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger (four games) and fourth-round pick Dane Belton (one game) have all missed time with injuries.

Luckily for New York, Thibodeaux, Neal and Bellinger have come back from their respective injuries.

Thibodeaux had his coming-out party in the team’s 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders when he recorded a team-high 12 tackles and three tackles for a loss and had a big strip sack of Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the second quarter, which he recovered for a touchdown.

Neal has had an underwhelming season at right tackle, posting a 43.8 Pro Football Focus grade. Bellinger has shown starting-quality traits as he’s hauled in 25 of 30 targets for 199 yards and three total touchdowns in 10 appearances.

Still, it hasn’t been easy for Daboll and the rest of the coaching staff to fill in the gaps.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and cornerback Aaron Robinson suffered season-ending knee injuries. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (four games), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (nine games), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (four games) and safety Xavier McKinney (six games) have missed significant time.

Giants Injury Report for Week 16

The Giants’ injury report on Wednesday is the same as the one issued on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Nick Vannett and Leonard Williams were limited.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 12/21 DNP:

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Knee)

G Shane Lemieux (Toe) Limited:

OT Evan Neal (Shoulder)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Elbow)

TE Nick Vannett (Shoulder)

DL Leonard Williams (Neck) pic.twitter.com/GHmD3Ut9gS — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 21, 2022

Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that safety Xavier McKinney, who’s on the NFI list due to a fractured left hand he suffered in the team’s bye week, will not have his 21-day evaluation window opened this week. That means he won’t return to practice.

Jackson hasn’t played since Week 11 against the Detroit Lions after suffering a sprained MCL injury while getting tackled on a punt return.