Giants Star Defender Projected to Sign $39 Million Contract

The New York Giants have to worry about retaining impending free agents Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, but there’s another player that could receive plenty of money in the offseason.

Giants starting safety Julian Love is predicted to sign a five-year, $39 million deal as a free agent, according to Spotrac. Love’s projected value is $7.9 million per season, which would make him the 21st-highest-paid safety in the league.

It would also make him the sixth-highest-paid player on the Giants’ roster for next season.

Julian Love’s Breakout 2022 Season

Entering 2022, Love was named a Giants team captain and was finally given the starting role after not being a full-time starter in his first three seasons since being drafted out of Notre Dame in 2019.

One of the biggest reasons for the Giants’ success this season has been the stout defense of Love. The 2019 fourth-round Giants safety leads the team in total tackles (124) and posted two interceptions and five passes defended.

Out of Love’s 124 total tackles, he only registered five missed tackles in all of the 2022 season. His 87.5 tackling grade, per Pro Football Focus, is ranked No. 10 out of all safeties. The 24-year-old also posted a 71.5 coverage grade, which was a noticeable jump compared to his 57.4 grade in 2021.

He’s also produced without starting safety Xavier McKinney, who injured his hand in a bye-week ATV accident, by his side for eight games.

The Giants began extension conversations with Love in November, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. There’s little doubt that Love will cash in and it’s possible the Giants could lock the defender into a hometown-discount contract.

Julian Love Raves About Daniel Jones

The Giants will play in their first playoff game on January 15 against the Minnesota Vikings for the first time since 2016. On January 3, Giants safety Julian Love went on WFAN’s “Tiki and Tierney” and has seen the contributions made by the signal-caller Jones.

“Our offensive playbook is ridiculous, the amount that these guys have to retain is unbelievable. And Daniel, like a quarterback should, knows it all,” Love said. “Having guys in and out shows a lot of his mental strength and his patience level and his competitive level. He wants to be winning, this is an important time for him as it is for a lot of us.”

With the Giants set to have more than $50 million in cap space this offseason, general manager Joe Schoen could look far and wide to bring in top talent.

Love thinks the quarterback answer is right there in the Duke product.

“He’s a guy who is extremely talented, and he’s a guy who has taken all the blame – even when I didn’t think it was warranted that he should have all of it,” Love said. “I think he’s a perfect guy for this city, he’s not a guy who cares about the flashy stuff, he’s not a guy who cares about the social media part of it, the pride and the excitement of being a quarterback in the NFL, let alone New York City.

“I think he’s the perfect guy for the job and he’s done a great job this year. Obviously, he wants to keep growing and not level off, and I think he will.”