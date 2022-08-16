Giants DB Julian Love Has Beef With ‘Madden NFL’ Video Game Creators

Have the creators of the Madden NFL video game series ever seen New York Giants defensive back Julian Love?

That’s the question some are asking after seeing Love’s social media post about the popular Electronic Arts (EA) video game series on Tuesday evening.

Soo.. Anyone know the nearest face scanning facility 😂 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/qGCx7eJjbS — Julian Love (@julianlove27) August 17, 2022

“Soo.. Anyone know the nearest face scanning facility [crying laughing emoji] @EAMaddenNFL” Love posted on Twitter.

The video accompanying the tweet starts with a television screen showing Love’s profile in the latest game, featuring a 3D animation of a player who looks nothing like New York’s starting strong safety. Love then flips the camera to his expressionless face, further proving his point.

“What is that?” Love says while zooming in on his character. The on-screen caption reads: “Come on now [face-palm emoji]”

There are nearly 1,700 active players on any given week during an NFL season, so it’s understandable that the Madden NFL animators may not have the exact look down for every single guy. That said, Love has been around for a while. He was a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame, and he’s going into his fourth professional season. He’s appeared in 48 career games (16 starts) and recorded an interception in each of the past three seasons.

Love can complain about the video game, but there’s a pretty simple solution. Take your game to a level where everyone knows your name and face. Now a full-time starter for the first time in his career, Love has a chance to do that in 2022.

Giants Have 2nd Worst Overall Team Rating in Madden

The Madden NFL creators clearly do not think much of Love or the rest of the Giants, who have an overall team ranking of 75 (out of 100). That is tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the second worst ranking in the game, better than only the Houston Texans (74).

The best team in the game is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92). The Dallas Cowboys (86) are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers for the seventh best team rating. The Philadelphia Eagles (85) are right behind them, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals; while the Washington Commanders (81) are tied for the 20th best rating with the New England Patriots.

The Giants’ offensive rating (68) ranks dead last in the NFL. The defensive rating (74) is slightly better, but New York’s biggest strength appears to be on special teams (82) — that’s tied for the fourth best rating in the game.

Saquon Barkley Has Giants’ Highest Overall Player Rating in Madden

Despite an extended slump, running back Saquon Barkley (86) is still the highest rated Giants player in Madden NFL. The highest rated defensive player is Leonard Williams (83). Rookies Kayvon Thibodeaux (75) and Evan Neal (77) both received decent ratings.

Starting Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has an overall player rating of 70. That ranks 34th among all quarterbacks in the game, tied with Atlanta Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder and Cleveland Browns backup Jacoby Brissett. Backup Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is right behind Jones with an overall rating of 69.

The player on the Giants with the lowest overall rating is long snapper Casey Kreiter (31).