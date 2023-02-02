Giants 24-Year-Old Starter Sends Brutal Shots at Eagles Head Coach

The New York Giants probably don’t have a lot of room to talk negatively about the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, who not only swept the season series between the two teams but also manhandled the Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Don’t tell that to Giants safety Julian Love, who appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Thursday and made his feelings known concerning Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

“He’s a guy who, really, is doing a good job because he’s not getting in the way of his team,” Love said. “He has an experienced roster from top to bottom — offense and defense.”

Then, Love threw shade at Sirianni’s personality.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all,” Love said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of Audacy Philadelphia. “He’s in it for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team. I mean, come on.”

“He’s in for a free ride” Giants safety Julian Love with some shots at Nick Sirianni: #Eagles pic.twitter.com/MeuSPqpmJy — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 2, 2023

Love was talking about Sirianni’s antics in their playoff matchup as the second-year coach mean-mugged the Giants to the FOX cameras.

Nonetheless, there likely won’t be a lot of sympathy for Love and the Giants.

The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Twitter Reacts to Julian Love’s Comments

It’s safe to say that Eagles Twitter was not a fan of Love’s words on Sirianni.

“It’s officially hate on the Eagles week..never seen such whiners by teams who got smoked by the Eagles,” one Eagles fan wrote.”

It’s officially hate on the Eagles week..never seen such whiners by teams who got smoked by the Eagles https://t.co/h13zld7Gub — Eagles Draft 365 (@EaglesDraft365) February 2, 2023

“Eagles have so much motivation right now to win the SB and Julian Love keeps on adding to that,” another Eagles fan wrote.

Eagles have so much motivation right now to win the SB and Julian Love keeps on adding to that — Casual Philly Fan (@PhillyFan1_21) February 2, 2023

One of the youngest rosters in the league. Rookie contracts? Qb, rb, wr2, 1-2 OL, DT, 1-2 LBs. “Experienced roster top to bottom” what a clown,” a third Eagles fan tweeted.

Plenty of Eagles fans also reminded Love of his whiff on a fourth-down Devonta Smith touchdown in their first regular-season matchup.

One Eagles fan tweeted, “It’s awesome how @julianlove27 gave Devonta a “free ride” to the end zone.”

It’s awesome how @julianlove27 gave Devonta a “free ride” to the end zone 🤡 pic.twitter.com/bL7I71rIBD — THE (All-Pro) SYSTEM Feva 🦅🦅🦅 (@YaBoyFeva) February 2, 2023

On the other hand, Giants Twitter had no problem with Love’s remarks on the rival head coach.

“LMAO make this man a Giant for life,” one Giants fan wrote.

LMAO make this man a Giant for life https://t.co/aHyeQ9lpd0 — Jon Lee (@TheSoccerJon) February 2, 2023

“THANK YOU. NO LIE DETECTED,” another Giants fan tweeted.

Giants GM Joe Schoen Speaks at Senior Bowl

Second-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke with reporters on February 1 in Mobile, Alabama in the midst of Senior Bowl activities.

Schoen believes the Giants have the much-needed experience that has everyone on the right path moving forward.

“We’re all on the same page in terms of what we’re looking for, the process moving forward,” Schoen said, via Giants.com. “We’ve now been through a year cycle and have done everything together for 365 days. And everybody knows the expectations. So, I think we’re in much better shape this year.”

Quickly, attention shifted to the status of running back Saquon Barkley, who will be a free agent after the season.