Lions Pass-Rusher Named Potential Fit for Giants: Report

Adding some depth in the pass-rush department would complete a highly successful offseason for the New York Giants. Fortunately, the chance to sign a former third-round draft pick with “upside” could come after the team’s upcoming joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

The young edge-rusher in question is Julian Okwara. He’s on the roster bubble, according to Dan Duggan and Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, who believe 25-year-old “would likely be the odd man out” at a position where the Lions might “choose to roster six players.”

Duggan and Pouncy describe Okwara as a player with “experience playing defensive end and outside linebacker.” That versatility should appeal to Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, who loves to scheme pressure from the edges and could use a deeper rotation to support starters Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

Okwara might add the extra juice the Giants need along the front seven because “he has some upside as a pass rusher but simply hasn’t put it all together.” His struggles to be consistent in the NFL spell trouble, with Duggan and Pouncy identifying other pass-rushers, including 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and Julian’s brother, Romeo Okwara, among those who “appear to be safe” to earn roster spots.

Giants Can Snap Up Pass-Rusher With Potential on the Cheap

Okwara wouldn’t break the bank for a Giants team with just $3,169,387 available under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com. As Duggan and Pouncy pointed out, Okwara’s “entering the final year of his rookie deal, there might not be a future between the two sides.”

If the Lions do cut ties, Martindale may warm to the challenge of unlocking the potential of the 67th player drafted in 2020. Okwara merited the high selection after logging 15.5 sacks during four seasons with Notre Dame.

The Giants even had interest in Okwara ahead of that year’s draft, after Big Blue had brother Romeo on the roster from 2016-’18. Although he’s generated just seven sacks during the last two seasons in the pros, Julian Okwara has showcased qualities the Giants may continue to admire.

Qualities like the hustle he demonstrated to chase down dual-threat playmaker Justin Fields and sack the Chicago Bears’ quarterback at the second attempt in Week 9.

A high-motor edge-rusher who can play on either side of the line, with his hand down or standing up, would be an asset in Martindale’s system. The Giants led the league with a 39.7 blitz percentage last season, and Okwara has generated 22 pressures and 11 hurries since 2020, per Pro Football Reference.

Signing Okwara on a team-friendly deal would make sense for the Giants after a Martindale favorite was taken off the market.

Giants Missed Out on 100-plus Sack Veteran

Justin Houston won’t be joining the Giants. Not after the defensive end signed with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, August 6, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Houston, who has 111.5 career sacks, had looked like a great fit for the Giants thanks to his experience playing for Martindale with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Houston being off the market leaves the Giants playing a waiting game if they’re going to recruit a new edge-rusher, according to Duggan.

If the Giants are waiting around hoping to land a veteran pass rusher for cheap … well, they'll have to just keep waiting https://t.co/7VrCFjYirH — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2023

There’s still room for another player who can get to the quarterback. Martindale doesn’t have a great deal of options behind Ojulari and Thibodeaux, barring serviceable veterans Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines.

Undrafted free agent Habakkuk Baldonado is also in the mix, but this group of reserves needs an infusion of more explosive athleticism. Okwara could take snaps away from Ojulari and ease the burden on Thibodeaux, who is targeting major improvement after admitting being disgusted by his rookie game film.

Thibodeaux’s chances of breaking out as a dominant force will be improved if the Giants have a healthy and effective rotation on the edges.