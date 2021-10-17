Giants Lose 2 First-Rounders to Ankle Injuries vs. Rams

Although New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney was able to start on Sunday, October 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, he was unable to make it beyond the first quarter.

Toney got off to an electric start in Week 6 with three receptions for 36 yards. But unfortunately, he exited shortly thereafter as he re-aggravated his ankle injury, which made him a limited participant in practice during the week.

After Toney was seen hobbling to the locker room, the Giants then ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Injury Updates: WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) has been ruled out. OT Nate Solder (finger) will return. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 17, 2021

The loss of Toney is even more significant since the Giants are already without top receivers Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton. Luckily, Sterling Shepard was able to re-enter the lineup after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The Giants entered the day trying to avoid a 1-5 start against the Rams. And they’ll have to find a way to pull out a victory without Toney, which makes a tough task even more difficult.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Toney appeared to be laboring while testing his ankle during pregame warmups. However, the Giants felt he was healthy enough to play.

But, Toney didn’t last and now the Giants have to worry about how long this issue will linger for their young star wideout.

Thomas Re-Injured

After not logging a snap last week against the Dallas Cowboys due to a foot injury, left tackle Andrew Thomas was back in the starting lineup vs. the Rams.

However, Thomas exited in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game following the first half.

Injury Updates: OT Andrew Thomas (ankle) and WR C.J. Board (forearm) have been ruled out. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 17, 2021

Without Thomas, Matt Peart is playing left tackle and Nate Solder is in at right tackle. Both Peart and Solder each gave up a strip-sack in the first half.

Peart’s strip-sack resulted in a Rams’ recovery, which led to a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp to put Los Angeles ahead 14-3.

Solder also suffered a finger injury, but came back in on the right side.

Daniel Jones Back

The biggest surprise of the week came when Daniel Jones cleared the concussion protocol and was deemed ready to play against the Rams.

This was unexpected because Jones suffered a concussion against the Cowboys in Week 5. While the belief was Jones would miss at least one game, he progressed quickly during the week and passed all the tests needed to play on Sunday.

Through the first half vs. the Rams, Jones is 9-of-19 for 80 yards, two fumbles (one lost) and an interception. And both of Jones’ turnovers proved to be costly, coming deep in Giants’ territory.

The result of these giveaways led to 14-points for the Rams, who extended their lead to 21-3.

The Giants have also surprisingly called two quarterback sneak plays up the middle in short-yardage situations, despite Jones’ recent head injury.

