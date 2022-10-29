Kadarius Toney Calls Out Giants Reporter on Twitter

The New York Giants made the decision Thursday to trade Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the November 1 trade deadline, but there still will be questions regarding the second-year receiver’s health situation.

Toney hasn’t played since Week 2 due to hamstring injuries. Last week, he told reporters that his return was delayed because he believes he tried to come back from an injury to his right hamstring too soon, thus injuring his left hamstring.

Toney originally hurt his right hamstring during training camp. While he tweaked that same hamstring in a Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers, his next leg injury was to his left hamstring, during an October 5 practice.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that Toney was of the belief that his hamstring was good, but the Giants want to play the injury “conservatively.”

“My understanding on Toney is that he thought his hamstring was good,” Raanan tweeted Thursday. “The Giants wanted to play it cautiously after he already had a setback earlier this month. Makes sense with their bye next week. There was a convo Wednesday and he was traded Thursday.”

A day later, Toney responded to the tweet, tweeting “Lmao Wrong Again.”

Lmao Wrong Again ‼️ https://t.co/Xpj0pZpi8A — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 28, 2022

It’s likely that Toney isn’t calling out on Raanan mentioning that Toney “thought his hamstring was good.” On Thursday, Toney voiced on Twitter that he isn’t injured.

“That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol…..Irrelevant people don’t get updates,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Toney would have to be then calling out Raanan saying that the Giants wanted to play his injury “cautiously” due to a setback.

Still, it’s hard to question Raanan. On October 5, Raanan hinted that the Giants potentially could trade Toney.

The 2021 first-round draft pick Toney has just two catches for zero yards this season. He’s missed 12 of a possible 24 career games due to injuries and a COVID-19 stint. He’s entering Kansas City with 41 catches for 420 yards in the 12 games on his resume.

State of WR Position

New York lacks a big-time playmaker at wide receiver, to say the least.

The team trotted out Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson, David Sills, Richie James and second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson at wideout in their Week 7 win. Robinson has shown promise since coming back from injury in Week 6 as he’s posted nine catches on 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in the last two games.

It’s possible that Kenny Golladay can return to action after the Week 9 bye. He hasn’t played since Week 4 due to an MCL injury and it’ll be hard giving expectations to the wideout.

The 6-1 Giants could be in play for a wide receiver before the trade deadline. In regards to the Giants’ cap situation, prior to the Toney trade, the NFLPA public cap report projected New York to have $2,920,483 of cap space left. According to OverTheCap, trading Toney frees up $1.2 million in cap space. That means the Giants will have close to $4.2 million in cap space by the NFL trade deadline.

The question is if Giants general manager Joe Schoen is willing to part with draft capital.

Still, it would be beneficial for Daniel Jones to be given an additional weapon before the deadline, especially after Toney departed and the eye socket injury to Daniel Bellinger, who will be out for at least three weeks.