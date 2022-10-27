Kadarius Toney Fires Back at Giants Following Trade to Chiefs

The New York Giants sent shockwaves to the NFL landscape on Thursday when they sent wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Toney hasn’t been active since Week 2 due to hamstring issues. He’s played in just 12 games since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, last season catching 41 passes for 420 yards and rushing for 23 yards on two attempts.

In a since-deleted tweet, Toney took to Twitter after the trade was announced to suggest that he’s no longer injured, while at the same time responding to some critics who felt he was perhaps “faking” his injury.

“That joke would’ve been funny if I was actually hurt still,” Toney wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “Lol. . . Irrelevant people don’t get updates.”

Toney appears to have liked the move to the 5-1 Chiefs and also trolled his haters in a cryptic way.

CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY❤️💛🙏🏽Thank You God https://t.co/TZoFUWkrlR — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

Lol please don’t go out sad…..thinking i Kare — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

Insider Reveals Possible Toney Return

Toney still has two years remaining on his rookie contract along with a potential fifth-year option. The Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill in the offseason, but they hope Toney can come in and produce in a wide receiver room that includes JuJu Smith-Shuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, and rookie Skyy Moore.

We’ve yet to mention the Chiefs also employ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Schultz, who first broke the Toney trade, was on The Pat McAfee Show and talked about the trade from the Kansas City perspective.

“It really makes sense for Kansas City. … The opportunity to get (Toney) for a three and a six felt like a steal. He’s 23 years old, (the Chiefs) loved him coming out of the draft. They felt like he was a first-round type of talent,” Schultz said Thursday;

Despite not playing since Week 2, there’s a chance Toney plays in Week 10, according to Schultz.

“He was not going to play this weekend,” Schultz said. “Considering he’ll have a full week to learn the playbook — get the hamstring right — there’s a chance Kadarius Toney plays next weekend and if not the week after.”

Toney didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice for the Giants and wasn’t expected to appear in Week 8. Now that the second-year receiver’s on the Chiefs, he has time to dive into the playbook as the team is on the bye week.

He’ll have a chance to play in the Week 9 showdown against the Tennesse Titans on “Sunday Night Football.”