Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Giants Trading Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

The New York Giants made a big move Thursday, sending second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs. In return, the Giants acquired a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a conditional sixth-round pick.

TheScore’s Jordan Schultz broke the news of the trade first, which caused Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to react to the trade.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback posted a GIF on Twitter of former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson glaring and then breaking into a smile.

Toney’s tenure with the Giants was certainly a rocky one. He hasn’t been active this season since Week 2 due to hamstring issues. The second-year receiver’s played in just 12 games since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, last season catching 41 passes for 420 yards and rushing for 23 yards on two attempts.

It remains to be seen if Toney will suit up anytime soon in Kansas City.

Nonetheless, it appears that Mahomes is giddy about the addition.

New Toney Trade Nugget

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Giants and Chiefs had discussions about a potential Toney trade during the spring.

Interesting note I heard on Kadarius Toney deal: Chiefs and Giants first broached subject back in the spring. Seems KC has long had its eye on a potential new target for Patrick Mahomes. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2022

Fowler’s report coincides with rumors that the Giants were shopping Toney after the second-year wide receiver skipped the team’s offseason program this spring.

There were more troubling signs with Toney’s character in New York. Last year following an early season loss to Washington, Toney posted a meme on his Instagram story that read, “I won’t be mad s–t just be lame to me fr.”

The Florida product also added to the off-field headaches when he lashed out at the media, referring to them as “sum clowns.” He then apologized for his remarks, saying his comment only applied to one specific individual whom he would not name.

Toney also threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee, which led to him being ejected in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ game at Dallas last year.

A change of scenery was best for parties, but most of all, for the 6-1 Giants.

“We just thought it was for the best, for the team,” head coach Daboll said before Thursday’s practice. “Wish Kadarius well. I’m not going to get into any of the details. Our decision is for the team, and we’re moving on.”

What’s Next for Giants at WR?

The 6-1 Giants need playmakers desperately. Seven games into the season, the Giants don’t have a single receiver with 200 yards receiving. Running back Saquon Barkley leads the team with 25 receptions.

Is there a chance the Giants could be in the market for wide receiver help before the November 1 deadline?

“We’ll see,” Daboll told reporters Thursday.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes the Giants trading Toney makes the team “more likely” to make a move for a receiver.

This now makes a move for a WR before trade deadline more likely for the Giants. Brian Daboll just spoke but didn’t add much on the situation other than this trade was completed minutes ago. “We just thought it was for the best of the team,” Daboll said. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 27, 2022

According to Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants have a “particular interest” in Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Vacchiano also mentioned the fact that Jeudy’s a “known commodity” to the Giants since head coach Brian Daboll was the receiver’s offensive coordinator back in their days at Alabama in 2017.

Receivers like Jeudy come with much less of a financial burden since he’s still on a rookie deal. But Jeudy could be worth a premium draft pick that the Giants might not be willing to trade — if Jeudy is even actually available at all.

The good news for the Giants is that they’re projected to have more than $60 million cleared for the offseason, per OverTheCap. They will still have to make a decision on possible contracts or franchise tags for quarterback Daniel Jones or running back Saquon Barkley, but the point is they have some room to make a move for the future.