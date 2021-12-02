Giants WR Kadarius Toney’s Leg Injury Worse Than First Thought: Report

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has already missed one game with a leg injury, and new information regarding the rookie’s ongoing issues doesn’t bode well for a prospective return Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The team updated Toney’s injury status from “quad” to “quad and oblique” on December 1. Multiple reporters who attended practice Wednesday offered their own assessments of the situation, none of which were particularly encouraging.

Giants have clarified Kadarius Toney's injury as oblique and quad. He was hurt when he took a hit to his side late against the Bucs. Makes sense that it's more oblique than quad. He did not practice today and worked with the training staff. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 1, 2021

"Makes sense that it's more oblique than quad. He did not practice today and worked with the training staff."

Dan Benton, of USA Today, painted an even less rosy picture for Toney’s immediate prospects.

“For wide receiver Kadarius Toney (quad), things were even worse,” Benton wrote in an injury-centric piece published Wednesday. “He was off to the side with trainers and does not appear ready to go.”

Toney has caught 35 passes this season for 392 yards, per ESPN. However, he has yet to find the end zone.

Giants QB Daniel Jones Limited at Practice With Neck Problems

Not only is Toney’s status for Sunday’s game in Miami unclear, but the guy who is supposed to be throwing him the ball might also be forced to watch from the sidelines.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was a limited participant in practice Wednesday after suffering a neck strain early in the team’s Week 12 win over NFC East Division rival the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jordan Raanan, of ESPN NFL Nation, reported Tuesday that Jones could miss several crucial games due to the injury, despite toughing it out the entire four quarters against Philly.

Daniel Jones does have a strained neck that puts the next few weeks in doubt, per sources. Puts Mike Glennon in line to start vs. Dolphins. We've seen how tough Jones is before though. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 1, 2021

“Daniel Jones does have a strained neck that puts the next few weeks in doubt, per sources,” Raanan wrote on Twitter. “Puts Mike Glennon in line to start vs. Dolphins. We’ve seen how tough Jones is before though.”

The toughness to which Raanan alluded was on display at Giants practice Wednesday, as a helmet-clad Jones took the field, albeit in a reduced capacity. New York head coach Joe Judge was non-committal as to Jones’ Week 13 status, while the quarterback himself told media members he would do everything in his power to suit up as he feels he has a “responsibility” to play.

Giants Release Long List of Injured Players Wednesday

A total of eight members of the Giants roster sat out practice Wednesday, as the war of attrition that is the NFL season has taken its toll, and then some, in New York.

Along with Toney, the following seven players took the day off: Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), linebacker Trent Harris (ankle), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (quad), wide receiver John Ross (illness), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee).

Benton reported that both Jackson and Shepard were observed stretching before practice, but that each of their days ended there.