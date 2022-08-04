Giants’ Kadarius Toney Projected to Make Year 2 Leap

The New York Giants have assembled a solid wide receiver room that has a ton of potential.

But there is one candidate that has stood out from the bunch. Second-year pass catcher Kadarius Toney.

Toney had a rookie season full of highs and lows. He finished the year with 39 receptions for 420 receiving yards and no touchdowns. This was not the production that Toney and the Giants anticipated when he was taken 20th overall.

But at times last season, Toney showed how good he could be. He has the sort of skills that defenses will have to game plan for weekly.

Toney’s best performance came in week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. He was targeted 13 times while bringing in 10 receptions for 189 yards. This one outing accounted for almost half of his yards for the season, and a fourth of his receptions.

Now as Toney heads into his second NFL season, many around the NFL expect that he could take a leap.

Toney Primed For a Year 2 Leap

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com chose a player from each team to make “the leap” in 2022. For the Giants, he predicted for it to be Toney, and keyed in on his overall abilities on the field.

“Toney is going to gain 1,000 yards or do very little; there is no in-between. I feel great about the chances of the former happening. Very few humans have the short-area explosion that Toney showed as a rookie. His stop-and-start ability often made NFL cornerbacks look unathletic. His routes weren’t as unrefined as draft analysts feared and many of his best wins were on the outside, in contested-catch situations.”

Within the Giants’ newly constructed offense, led by head coach Brian Daboll, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Toney will have all of the opportunities to showcase the talents that originally brought him to prominence.

Through training camp, this offense has already used Toney in a different manner than he was last season. He has been placed in different positions throughout the offense, ranging from wide receiver and wildcat QB to the backfield alongside running back Saquon Barkley and rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Rosenthal went on to break down how Toney could be best utilized in this offense, writing, “He still would be better off moving around the formation and playing often in the slot, which should happen this year. It’s hard to overstate what a better fit Brian Daboll’s offense will be for Toney compared with Jason Garrett’s. There is superstar potential here.”

As noted, Toney has already begun to be utilized in this manner. If he can be utilized properly in this offense, he could be among the game’s best pass catchers.

Which Other Receiver Could Stand Out?

Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been the rising star of Giants training camp. The second-round pick has been utilized heavily in this offense. He has also made several big plays while building a solid connection with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Robinson was dominant while in college. He spent time at both the University of Nebraska and the University of Kentucky and was efficient in both places.

He rose to prominence by being effective in both the passing game and running game. Through 31 collegiate games, Robinson caught 195 total passes, 2,248 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns.

On the ground, Robinson added another 691 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 141 attempts.

Much like Kadarius Toney, Robinson could be used in a big way in this Giants offense. With how he has already been utilized through training camp, he could be in store for a massive rookie season.