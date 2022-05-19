Kadarius Toney Flashes Hands While Wearing Red Jersey at Giants Practice

Second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney was not a full participant during the New York Giants‘ Organized Team Activities (OTA) on Thursday, but he still managed to pull some eyes on social media.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said before Thursday’s workout began that Toney would be among the players wearing a red non-contact injury, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. This was apparently due to some kind of injury concern that is not entirely known.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Brian Daboll said Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay will be wearing red jerseys, as both are on some sort of injury/physical restrictions. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 19, 2022

Whatever physical limitation Toney was dealing with on Thursday, it did not seem to affect his hands. At one point during the practice session, he caught some footballs on the JUGS machine alongside fellow wide receiver Sterling Shepard (who was also wearing a red shirt).

Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard after catching footballs from the Jugs machine. pic.twitter.com/k1EYqo7wkJ — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 19, 2022

Toney’s hands looked pretty sharp, and he seemed to be having a good time with Shepard in these clips from Thursday’s workout. Giants fans will have to wait to see Toney hit full speed in team/positional drills, but this is an encouraging development after he skipped the start of voluntary minicamp last month.

Giants OC Mike Kafka Sounds Off on Kadarius Toney

Toney only recorded 39 receptions for 420 yards and zero touchdowns as a rookie, but that was under former Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who was fired halfway through the season. His new offensive coordinator this season is Mike Kafka, who previously served as the passing game coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Thursday, Kafka shared his early thoughts on Toney the person and the player.

#Giants OC Mike Kafka on Kadarius Toney: – Loves Toney’s personality.

– Think he’s a dynamic player who can play inside and outside.

– Says Toney’s one of those guys you looking for to make plays. pic.twitter.com/j4tQgTDdmO — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) May 19, 2022

“He’s been really attentive in meetings,” Kafka said of Toney (via Giants Daily on Twitter). “He’s done all the right things on and off the field. I love his personality. He’s one of those guys that brings a smile to the room. He has a bright personality. He’s been great to work with.”

Then Kafka touched on what Toney brings to the field.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Kafka said. “He has playmaking ability on the perimeter, inside, downfield, in short area. He’s one of those guys you look for to make plays for us.”

With Kafka coming from the Chiefs, Giants fans are excited about the prospect of Toney (or second-round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson) contributing in a Tyreek Hill-like role.

Brian Daboll Explains How He’ll Work With Kadarius Toney

After seeing the offense struggle under former head coach Joe Judge the past two seasons, Daboll will be tasked with unlocking the playmakers on the Giants’ roster in 2022. He says he’ll do that by working with individual players, such as Toney, to discover their preferences.

Giants HC Brian Daboll talking about installing plays. Specifically mentions Kenny Golladay & Kadarius Toney on what those guys feel better doing. Adapt to your players. pic.twitter.com/hhvfRGhob3 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) May 19, 2022

“The more we can install, the more they can learn, the more we can kind of figure out what they do better,” Daboll said (via Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants). “We were just doing a little instal today, and I told KT (Kadarius Toney), ‘Look, if you feel comfortable with this route, we can call it this way.’ Versus Kenny [Golladay], ‘If you feel more comfortable with this route, we can call it that way.'”

Daboll previously served as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, where he helped Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs lead the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020. Diggs also set a new career high for receiving touchdowns (10) under Daboll in 2021.

The Giants are counting on Daboll to do the same with Toney.