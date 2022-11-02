Kadarius Toney Fires Indirect Shot at Giants to Chiefs Reporters

The New York Giants expected big things from Kadarius Toney when they selected him with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Instead, he was hindered by injuries, ending up playing in 12 games with the Giants before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for a pair of draft picks last week.

A few days before his potential first game with Kansas City, Toney had a chance to speak for the first time with his new team and was asked why things didn’t work out in New York.

“I’m not really concerned about that,” Toney said Wednesday, via Sports Illustrated’s Jordan Foote. “I’m a Chief now . . . It feels pretty good to be wanted by a team. It’s a great opportunity for everybody. Fresh start for me, able to step into the AFC and show them what I can do over here.”

Kadarius Toney on why things didn't work out in New York: "I'm not really concerned about that. I'm a Chief now." "It feels pretty good to be wanted by a team."

The news of being traded certainly caught Toney by surprise.

“I was kind of shocked, but I’m always thankful for the opportunity,” Toney said. “I know the business side of it. I wasn’t too hard on it. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to develop here.”

This season, Toney played in just two games while dealing with a hamstring injury. He had two receptions for zero yards and rushed twice for 23 yards.

Could Toney Suit Up for Sunday?

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid believes the second-year wideout is ready for action in Week 9 when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night.

“We’ve got one football and we’ve got a few guys that we like to get the ball to,” Reid said Wednesday.

In a since-deleted tweet, Toney took to Twitter after the trade was announced to suggest that he’s no longer injured, while at the same time responding to some critics who felt he was perhaps “faking” his injury.

“That joke would’ve been funny if I was actually hurt still,” Toney wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “Lol. . . Irrelevant people don’t get updates.”

Kadarius Toney seems to indicate that he is not currently injured.

The Giants traded Toney when they had a 6-1 record and were depleted at the wide receiver position.

At the same time, New York did receive a compensatory third-round pick and sixth-round pick for Toney.

Joe Schoen Discusses Toney Trade

During his press conference on Tuesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters that trading Toney was the best option for the organization.

“Obviously, we made a move with Kadarius last week,” Schoen said, via Giants Wire. “I’ll just echo what (Brian Daboll) said on that. It’s a move that was made — best decision for the organization for where we are and probably just leave it at that. There’s really not a lot more for me to add on that,” Schoen told reporters.

On Wednesday, Toney said he felt there was interest from the Chiefs heading into the 2021 draft.

“I think the history probably goes back way a little further than that,” Toney said. “Before I even came into the league, they really wanted me here.”

Toney wasn’t drafted by the current Schoen regime. The decision to draft Toney was made by then-Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

It never seemed like the Giants and Toney were ever in sync. He’ll now have the opportunity to catch passes from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes if he returns to action from injury.