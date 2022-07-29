Kadarius Toney finally breaks silence on New York Giants trade rumors

Kadarius Toney finally spoke out about rumors that the New York Giants were shopping him, after the second-year wide receiver skipped the team’s offseason program this spring.

“I never reacted,” Toney told reporters, following the Giants’ training camp practice on July 29. “I talked to the people that are in the building, so I never really questioned it or anything.”

It sure sounds as though new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are committed to, and optimistic as ever about Toney’s potential.

Toney’s injury-riddled rookie campaign was a bit of a disappointment, after the University of Florida alum caught just 39 passes for 420 yards last season. He’s aiming to make major strides this fall, in his second season, and first in new head coach Brian Daboll’s system.

“I feel like I’m more confident,” Toney said. “It’s just all about experience. Last year, I was just a rookie coming in kind of young and getting to learn everything. This year, second year, so I had experience on the field, had my ups and downs and I’m just here to be who I am.”

New York Giants building on relationship with Toney

The organization has seemingly gone out of its way to show Toney that it values him, after trading back to select him No. 20 overall in the 2021 draft.

Toney, who moonlights as a rap artist, had some of his songs pop up on the Giants’ playlist during the early practices of his training camp.

“It just kind of surprised me,” Toney said, of hearing his song blaring over the massive speakers along the sideline during drills. “It had me juiced up. I appreciate them doing for doing it because it shows the willingness to build a relationship with me.”

Kadarius Toney on his music being played during warmups on Thursday Full video: https://t.co/jbtJSdaqPk Follow @GiantsTV for all the latest training camp coverage! pic.twitter.com/y8XiFVYmdN — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) July 29, 2022

First year head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that it wasn’t an accident, nor was it the first time, one of Toney’s songs was part of the soundtrack of a Giants practice.

“we did it in the spring too,” Daboll said Friday. “We play a bunch of music, and it was one of the songs. He’d send me songs here and there throughout the offseason. I’d ask him for some songs, and some I’d like better than others. And uh, talented guy.”

Expanding Toney’s role in the Giants’ offense this season

Toney offered a glimpse, during the Giants’ first training camp practice of the summer, of what former general manager Dave Gettleman and the organization saw that drew them to selecting him so high.

During a full-team period, Toney went up and made a leaping reception over cornerback Aaron Robinson, for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

Kadarius Toney with the TD grab over Aaron Robinson. Look out! pic.twitter.com/KPLVQrQ2Vo — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 27, 2022

The ball-skills to come back to the pass and pull down the reception in tight coverage, is something that the Giants are hoping to maximize this season, as Toney’s role in the offense expands.

“I’ve been very happy with KT,” Daboll told reporters. “His approach, how he is as a person, first and foremost, because that’s what matters to me.

“We’ve seen him in college. We evaluated him. He has a tremendous skillset. He’s smart. We move him around quite a bit. He’s a good young player that we’re going to help develop anyway we can both on and off the field.”