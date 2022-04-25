Kadarius Toney Posts Giants Workout Photo Featuring New Tattoo

Last week, the New York Giants were rumored to be shopping wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the trade market. Now, he’s a Giant for life — well, at least his right arm is.

Kadarius Toney was at the Giants facility today and posted a photo on his Instagram from the team’s voluntary workout. In that photo, Toney is holding a dumbbell in his left hand while his right bicep is prominently displayed, showcasing some new ink that all Giants fans should find interesting.

There it is, right in the light for all to see: G-I-A-N-T-S, in the team’s signature blue and red.

“Year2🤡” Toney wrote in the caption.

This is not the only commitment to New York the star wide receiver made on his body this offseason. A few months ago, he got his Giants jersey number tattooed on his back.

Behind Toney’s name and number is the Statue of Liberty and the New York skyline. You probably don’t get that tattoo, if you’re at all interested in getting traded to an NFL team in another city (or changing jersey numbers for that matter).

Toney Took a Lot of Heat For Skipping Minicamp

We still don’t know the exact reason why Toney did not show up for voluntary minicamp last week. His attendance was not mandatory, but there’s a lot that a young player like him could have gained from being there — like the playbook, for one.

Of all the Giants coaches and players that were asked about voluntary minicamp attendance, fellow wide receiver Kenny Golladay took the firmest stand in his answer.

“Everyone should definitely be here,” Golladay said, per Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter. “As of right now, there’s a lot of energy going around. I think people are actually excited. Also, I think people are ready to get back in the building, because after coming off of last year, it just leaves a bad taste in your mouth that you want to get it out.”

If those words weren’t enough to get Toney on a flight up to New York, maybe it was legendary Giants receiver Amani Toomer telling him to “get his butt in” the facility that did the trick.

Either way, Toney had to be feeling the heat last week. Assuming he now has the playbook and is on the same page with head coach Brian Daboll, all should be forgiven.

What Can We Expect From Toney in 2022?

Realistically, Toney can be an all-purpose weapon who easily surpasses 1,000 yards from scrimmage in Year 2. He has the versatility and athleticism to be used in a multitude of ways, including as a rusher and even as a passer.

Remember this gem of a play from last season?

Play

Kadarius Toney First Career Completion 2021-11-02T00:54:15Z

Daboll should have plenty of ideas to unleash Toney’s full potential. In Buffalo, he helped wide receiver Stefon Diggs lead the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020, then helped him set a new career high for touchdown receptions (10) in 2021.

At the very least, Daboll should be able to accomplish that last part with Toney in New York…

But that’s mostly because Toney did not score any touchdowns as a rookie last season.