Giants Star’s Comments on Playoff Game Causes a Stir on Twitter

New York Giants first-round rookie defender Kayvon Thibodeaux took Twitter by storm during the Philadelphia Eagles’ 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on January 29.

It started when Thibodeaux took aim at the 49ers as he tweeted, “Way this game look we might be better than the 49ers.” He added three laughing emojis at the end.

Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs😂😂😂 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 29, 2023

That led to hostility from San Francisco defensive end Arik Armstead, who responded to Thibodeaux’s comment and replied, “Don’t do that bro . I watched y’all film.”

Don’t do that bro . I watched y’all film https://t.co/V95tLl7hKy — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) January 30, 2023

Armstead brought up the fact Thibodeaux’s Giants also lost in a clobbering way — by a score of 38-7— to the Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs.

Then, retired former 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley engaged with a series of tweets calling out Thibodeaux, too.

“Ur a flash player who gets bodied by average tackles,” Staley tweeted. “Don’t let the New York media affect you too much.”

Thibodeaux then responded, tweeting, “Who are you bro…,” to which Staley had a rebuttal: “Enough for u to respond. Congrats on your 4 sacks this year tho. that’s huge. Unbelievable numbers.” The rookie then defended himself on Twitter, tweeting, “Idc how famous you think you are if I don’t know you….I don’t know you.”

Who are you bro… https://t.co/ZKOpFDOGQM — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 30, 2023

Staley played 13 years in the NFL with the 49ers and made six Pro Bowls.

But those accolades didn’t seem to matter to Thibodeaux, who’s on his journey after completing his first professional season.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Embraces Villain Role

It’s clear that Thibodeaux knows how to ruffle some feathers, especially against retired NFL players. Following a Week 17, playoff-clinching victory over the Colts, he celebrated a sack by making fake snow angels as Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles was hurt next to him.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Thibodeaux was “trash” and “tasteless” for his celebration. Thibodeaux responded by saying he didn’t care what people thought and added he didn’t know Saturday “so I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me and I don’t know them.”

Despite the sack celebration controversy, Thibodeaux showed later in the season why the Giants drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He posted 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and a strip-sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in a Week 15 Sunday Night Football, with all eyes to see.

There was also a four-game span when Thibodeaux posted three sacks. He turned 22 in December and seems to be a fit for the Giants, who won their first playoff game since 2016 after beating the Minnesota Vikings during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Former Giants WR Kadarius Toney Gets Hurt in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs knew what they were getting when they acquired Kadarius Toney from the Giants in exchange for a third-round pick mid-season. The second-year receiver is shifty, but with that comes injury concerns. At the time of the trade, he only played in 10 games for the Giants in almost a year-and-a-half of NFL experience.

So in the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Toney suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and was ruled out. The Chiefs would eventually win 23-20 in dramatic fashion and advance to the Super Bowl as they will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Toney played in seven regular-season games for the Chiefs, pulling in 14 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t record one touchdown with the Giants in 10 games.

Yet, the injuries continue for Toney. The flashes are there, but with the Florida product comes the inability to stay on the field.