Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Gives Viral Response to Colts’ Criticism

New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s post-sack celebration on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Week 17 ruffled some feathers, including Indy’s interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s behavior as “tasteless” and “trash.”

On Wednesday, January 4, Thibodeaux was asked by reporters about Saturday’s comments and was not too worried about the matter.

“I don’t know who he is,” Thibodeaux said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me and I don’t know them.”

Thibodeaux also said he wondered who the “gatekeeper” was for deciding the “narrative” about what’s appropriate to do something during a game.

Still, Saturday wasn’t the only Colts member after Sunday’s game who did not sit well with Thibodeaux’s actions.

“Hopefully his teammates will — maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just horse****,” Colts center Ryan Kelly said, via J.J. Stankevitz of the team’s website.

Foles was eventually able to walk off the field and did not return to the game due to what the Colts described as a rib injury, with Sam Ehlinger getting the nod at quarterback in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Giants beat the Colts 38-10 and made the playoffs with their win on Sunday for the first time since 2016.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Gives His Side of the Story

After the game, Thibodeaux spoke with reporters at his locker and acknowledged that he didn’t realize Foles was hurt during his sack celebration as he gave his understanding of the incident.

“I mean, after a sack, you celebrate,” Thibodeaux said, via ESPN’s Kimberly Martin. “I think that, when I did realize he was hurt, we started getting up. When you’re doing the celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. I hope he gets well and I hope he’s alright, obviously.”

On Wednesday, Thibodeaux continued his sentiments and went further, saying the Giants drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick to be a “savage”.

“What am I supposed to do now? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and help him up? You don’t play the game for anybody to get injured, but I play defense,” Thibodeaux said, via SNY Giants Videos. “They brought me here to be a savage and take over the game and to impact the game. We preach that impacting the game is affecting the quarterback. That’s what I’m here to do.”

"I don't know who [Jeff Saturday] is. Anybody who comments on it, unless I know who they are, it doesn't really affect me." Kayvon Thibodeaux on his snow angel celebration after sacking Nick Foles: pic.twitter.com/OQZAayKKoY — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 4, 2023

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Giants Impact in 2022

For the season, Thibodeaux has racked up 49 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 5 passes defended and 4.0 sacks. He’s been paired in a dynamic outside linebacker duo with Azeez Ojulari, who has 5.5 sacks in seven games.

Thibodeaux told reporters that he is paid to sack opposing quarterbacks. However, he also stated that he hoped Foles gets better.

The NFL league office has yet to comment on the situation. Yet, the NFL has put an emphasis on cracking down on taunting on the field by the players.

It’s likely that Thibodeaux will get hit with a fine by league officials, despite his actions not warranting a penalty.