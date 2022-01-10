Giants Make Final Call on Joe Judge’s Future; Dave Gettleman to Retire: Report

It’s the first Monday following the conclusion of the NFL regular season, otherwise known as “Black Monday.” A day where struggling NFL franchises get to turn over a new leaf and start fresh by placing the majority of the blame on underperforming head coaches and general managers, who are dealt their walking papers. This year’s Black Monday has already consumed a handful of notable names. Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy, who have combined to make five postseason appearances over the past seven years, were each relieved of their duties. As was Brian Flores, who led Miami to back-to-back winning seasons.

However, Joe Judge, who has captured just 10 victories over his 33 games as head coach for the Giants, is having his leash extended. That’s right, the Joe Judge era lives on in East Rutherford for at least one more season. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the head coach “is staying” with the organization despite a disappointing 4-13 campaign in 2021. The Giants finished the year in horrific fashion, losing six straight games, including a 22-7 beatdown at the hands of NFC East rival Washington in the season finale.

Dave Gettleman Stepping Away

Anderson has also reported that general manager Dave Gettleman has informed some in the Giants building that he is planning to retire. The news is far from a surprise, as things have been trending in this direction for quite some time. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported back on November 28 that Gettleman was “unlikely to return” to his general manager duties in 2022 and that he “may end up walking away himself and into retirement” — which according to Anderson, is exactly what has happened.

In total, Gettleman spent four seasons running the team’s personnel department, culminating in a win-loss record of 19-46. As for the Giants, they have now lost 10-plus games in five consecutive seasons and have just one playoff appearance under their belt over the last decade.

Giants Players Wanted Judge Fired

While Judge is being given another season to right the ship in New York, the decision to retain the second-year head coach is unlikely to be met with unanimous joy within the Giants locker room.

Following New York’s loss to Washington in Week 18, NFL insider Jay Glazer appeared on FOX Sports’ postgame show where he shed some light on the wavering support Judge has from his current players.

“I’ve talked to people inside that locker room — they would like to see a move on from Joe Judge,” Glazer said.

Glazer followed up his comments with a tweet further delving into the “frustration” within the team’s locker room.

“I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door,” Glazer tweeted on January 10. “At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot.”

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!