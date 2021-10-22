2020 1st-Rounder, ‘Playmaking LB’ Floated as Giants Trade Target

Many expect the 1-5 New York Giants to be sellers at the upcoming NFL deadline. Let me rephrase that, many believe the Giants should be sellers at the upcoming NFL trade deadline. Staring down the barrel at another likely sub-.500 season, the G-Men have little use for veterans not in their long-term plans, ie: Jabrill Peppers and Evan Engram, both of whom are playing on expiring contracts and could be of interest to contending teams.

Still, Dave Gettleman moves to the beat of his own drum, and with his job likely hinging on the Giants’ play over the next 11 weeks, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the GM press at the deadline. Should this prove to be the case, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray could prove to be atop Gettleman’s wish list, per Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, who dubbed the 2020 first-rounder Big Blue’s “ideal trade target.”

A Short-Term Stopgap Solution with Long-Term Upside?

“The Los Chargers Chargers don’t have last year’s 23rd overall draft pick, Kenneth Murray Jr., in their starting lineup, with Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White serving as the primary off-ball linebackers. Sometimes previous talent doesn’t fit well with a new staff and its scheme,” wrote Sobleski.

Murray, the former Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, has missed each of the Bolts’ past three games after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in early October. However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Murray’s absence is expected to be “short” as he is eligible to return to action as early as Week 7 vs. the New England Patriots.

With defensive stalwart Blake Martinez sidelined for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, the Giants have leaned on former Mr. Irrelevant Tae Crowder and journeyman Reggie Ragland to man the majority of snaps at inside linebacker — more often than not, to the defense’s detriment.

“Murray is only [22 years old], and the Giants could see him as more than just a short-term replacement for Martinez,” added Sobleski. “The veteran’s contract escalates to $14 million next season, but the team could save $8.5 million with his release.”

Murray vs. Crowder

Let’s get this out of the way now. Murray making his way to East Rutherford isn’t likely. For starters, the Chargers don’t actually have much reason to give up on the 2020 first-rounder just 19 games into his career. In fact, if anything, they’d likely welcome his return to their front-seven with open arms. While he hasn’t quite lived up to his draft billing thus far, without Murray in the lineup the Chargers have surrendered 5.5 yards per carry and 55 first-down runs — each of which is a league-high (h/t ESPN’s Shelley Smith).

Dubbed a “playmaking linebacker” coming out of Oklahoma by NFL Draft expert Lance Zierlein, Murray is a chiseled 6-foot-2-inch, 241-pound specimen who’s previously clocked in running the 40-yard dash in as fast as 4.40 seconds, via the Houston Chronicle. A 54.4 Pro Football Focus grade in his rookie campaign doesn’t exactly scream “stud.” However, at his peak, Murray has the skillset to be a true three-down, sideline-to-sideline disruptor.

Tae Crowder has been a nice story. However, his on-field play has left much to be desired, evident by his career 34.75 overall PFF grade. Yes, analytic grading can sometimes be subjective, but the fact of the matter is the Georgia product has been eaten alive in coverage this season and hasn’t provided enough in-run defense to cement himself as the answer next to Martinez for the long haul.

We still don’t sign off on the Giants masquerading themselves as “buyers” this deadline. However, should they choose to do so, buying somewhat low on a high-upside, young talent such as Murray would be the way to go — especially at a position shaping up to be a major need for the G-Men moving forward.

