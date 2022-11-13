Kenny Golladay Sends Message to Giants Fans After Zero-Catch Game

The New York Giants came back from their Week 9 bye week to beat the Houston Texans by a score of 24-16 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. However, the results weren’t there for Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who returned to the team’s lineup for the first time since Week 4.

His first target came in the first quarter, but Golladay wasn’t able to catch an off-target pass from Daniel Jones on the run. The second and last target in the game for Golladay was a crucial drop that would’ve been a large gain in the second quarter.

Giants fans certainly let Golladay hear it.

Kenny Golladay is the most hated man in New York pic.twitter.com/f520LxmvVk — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 13, 2022

Golladay didn’t play in the second half and was replaced by recent waiver-claim Isaiah Hodgins.

After the game, Golladay was asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not executing on offense.

“I don’t say nothing to them,” Golladay answered to reporters, via SNY’s Connor Hughes.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit. Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 13, 2022

Head coach Brian Daboll isn’t going to overreact to Golladay, who’s been out since early October with an MCL sprain.

“I mean it’s after one game,” Daboll said, via SNY Giants. “You never know what can happen week to week. Go out there, try to have a good week of practice, and take it day by day.”

"I mean it's after one game. You never know what can happen week to week. Go out there, try to have a good week of practice, and take it day by day" – Brian Daboll on Kenny Golladay's performance today pic.twitter.com/qYHO5O2DQA — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 13, 2022

Golladay still has just two catches for 22 yards this season.

Yet, the lack of involvement in the offense with Golladay didn’t matter for Jones, who posted a 153.3 passer rating on Sunday — which is the highest passer rating in a game in the NFL this season.

Saquon Barkley Discusses Future

The Giants are 7-2 and you can make the argument running back Saquon Barkley is the main reason why.

On Sunday, Barkley finished with 152 yards on a career-high 35 carries.

Barkley’s performance on Sunday comes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Barkley and the Giants will stop talks of a potential new deal until after the 2022 season. Schefter noted that the two sides “did not come close” to terms on a new contract.

Despite contract extension talks stalling, the 25-year-old Barkley is confident that he’ll play for the Giants for the rest of his career.

“I want to be a Giant for life and I’ve been vocal about that. If the conversation gets brought up again, we’ll go from there,” Barkley said.

"I want to be a Giant for life and I've been vocal about that. If the conversation gets brought up again, we'll go from there" – Saquon Barkley on signing a contract extension with the Giants pic.twitter.com/OrLM6yv4rK — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 13, 2022

The last two seasons have been worrisome for Barkley. He had 950 yards from scrimmage in the previous two years combined. Two years ago, he only played two games due to a torn ACL.

Daboll wasn’t concerned with the rustiness that could come with a bye week for Barkley.

“He looked good to me,” Daboll said after the game.