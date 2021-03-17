Giants Depth Chart Hints at Blockbuster Wide Receiver Signing [LOOK]

The New York Giants agreed to terms on a deal with former first-round pick John Ross on Tuesday. However, they’ve yet to add the big-ticket pass catcher they’ve been in desperate search of.

However, that could soon be changing. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker has reported that the team is “trying hard to close in on signing Kenny Golladay.”

To add fuel to the fire, Ourlads has listed the former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler on the Giants’ first-team depth chart.

We will keep you posted as more updates emerge.

Giants Have Been Readily Linked to Golladay

New York’s interest in Golladay has been arguably the worst-kept secret in the NFL. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported last week that the belief around the league is that the Giants were very much in on the big-bodied wideout. The team also reportedly inquired about acquiring Golladay at last year’s trade deadline.

Golladay was limited to just five games in 2020 due to a hamstring injury. However, he’s just one season removed from leading the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns. Over his four-year career, the former third-round pick has amassed 183 receptions for 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus recently projected the Giants to ink Golladay to a four-year, $85 million ($21.25M APY) contract with $57.5 million total guaranteed.

Contract Analysis: We don’t think the rumors of him to the Giants through trade were by accident; Golladay’s representation was probably trying to help him land on a team more interested in giving him the long-term contract he deserves.