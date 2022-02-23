Once Projected Giants Franchise QB Selected Top-10 in USFL Draft

For an abbreviated stint, somewhere between Daniel Jones’ arrival in East Rutherford and the twilight years of the Eli Manning era, Kyle Lauletta was perceived as the likely heir apparent under center for the Giants.

Of course, the hype surrounding the Richmond product never quite translated to success at the NFL level, as he quickly fizzled out in New York after just one season. However, on February 22, the 26-year-old signal-caller was gifted another opportunity to rewrite the trajectory of his playing career, as he was selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers with the No. 7 overall pick in the first-ever USFL draft.

Nailed our first pick 🔨 Welcome to the squad, Kyle Lauletta. pic.twitter.com/Ibq8MYWtQo — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 23, 2022

The United States Football League is a new eight-team league that will kick off its 10-game regular season on April 16 and run through July 3, 2022.

Lauletta’s Time With the Giants

The first quarterback selected by Big Blue during Dave Gettleman’s stint as New York’s general manager, Lauletta was the No. 108 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft. Selected with a pick the Giants originally received from the Buccaneers in exchange for defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, Lauletta arrived in New York after a record-setting college career where he finished as the University of Richmond’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,465) and passing touchdowns (73).

Unfortunately for Lauletta, his career with the Giants — or across the NFL for that matter — never quite materialized. Despite beating out Davis Webb for a roster spot behind Eli Manning as a rookie, he failed to push for legitimate snaps. In total, he threw only five passes (completing zero) during his tenure with the Giants. The team would go on to waive Lauletta the next season during final roster cuts after using the No. 6 overall selection on Jones.

Lauletta’s most noteworthy moment was neither an on-the-field moment nor a positive moment in general. On October 30, 2018, the quarterback was arrested in Weehawken, New Jersey, on his way to the Giants’ facility. He was charged with eluding police and resisting arrest, via SNY. Ron Zeitlinger of NJ.com reported that during the incident, Lauletta “came close to striking the officer with his vehicle.”

Since his Giants exit, Lauletta has bounced around the league tons, spending time with the Eagles, Falcons, Jaguars and most recently, the Browns for a second stint.

