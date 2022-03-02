Giants Cut Ties With Former Two-Time Pro Bowler

When the New York Giants hired general manager Joe Schoen back in January, there was expected to be a massive overhaul to a 4-13 roster that was $12 million over the salary cap limit. Now, the purge has officially begun.

On Wednesday, March 2, tight end Kyle Rudolph posted a message on Twitter, thanking Giants fans, teammates, staff and the organization. This heartfelt post signaled that he was being released after one season with the team.

.@Giants Fans thanks for taking me and my family in this past year! Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget.. We're appreciative of the Mara and Tisch Families for giving us the opportunity to be a Giant. pic.twitter.com/HSZzGGTXRI — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) March 2, 2022

By cutting Rudolph, the Giants will clear a total of $5 million in cap space. Rudolph was projected to account for $7.4 million against the cap in 2022, and his contract has a dead cap hit of $2.425 million.

Last March, former general manager Dave Gettleman signed Rudolph to a two-year, $12 million deal in free agency. However, it was later revealed that Rudolph would require foot surgery which kept him out for the majority of training camp. Despite learning that he needed a significant procedure, the Giants still chose to keep the initial terms of his contract.

Although Rudolph endured an impressive career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s best tight ends, the 32-year-old was unable to recapture this form with the Giants.

Last season, Rudolph accumulated just 26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown across 16 games. With Schoen set out to clear around $40 million in cap space, Rudolph becomes the first victim of the team’s venture to create financial flexibility.

