Giants Signing Hailed Among NFL’s ‘Most Overlooked Additions’

The New York Giants‘ offseason was littered with splash moves. From inking Kenny Golladay to a massive $72 million contract to handing Adoree’ Jackson a deal that will pay him on par with former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, Dave Gettleman clearly spared no expense to rework Big Blue’s roster. Yet, it was his far more frugal decision to lure veteran tight end, Kyle Rudolph, to East Rutherford that has Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling singing the organization’s praises.

After a decade in Minnesota, Rudolph was had on a moderate two-year, $12 million deal — a signing that Roling believes is one of the offseason’s “most overlooked.”

A 31-year-old Kyle Rudolph didn’t make a ton of noise when inking a two-year deal with the New York Giants, especially when compared to bigger names at his position, like Hunter Henry. But Rudolph is a critical addition for a Giants team going all-in around developmental quarterback Daniel Jones. He’ll join a cast of weapons that includes fellow tight end Evan Engram, free-agent prize Kenny Golladay and 2021 first-round receiver Kadarius Toney… This isn’t to suggest Rudolph will swing the pendulum much in the win column for the Giants. But there’s something bigger at stake for New York next season: guaranteeing a proper developmental curve for Jones that leads to reaching a high ceiling.

Evan Engram Sings Rudolph’s Praises

Even at 31 years old, Rudolph remains one of the league’s more well-rounded players at his position. Of all the tight ends to log at least 200 snaps in 2020, Rudolph graded out as the NFL’s fifth-best blocking tight end, per Pro Football Focus. He’s also posed as an impressive red zone target throughout his career, hauling in six-plus touchdowns in three of the past five seasons.

While some Giants fans may be eager to see Rudolph eat into fellow tight end Evan Engram’s snaps this year, Engram is just as eager to soak up as much knowledge as he can from his new veteran teammate.

“I’m going to learn so much from him,” Engram said about Rudolph on the Giants Huddle podcast. “He’s another detail-oriented guy. Real savvy, knows the game, knows how to talk about the game so that guys can understand, guys can learn and they can apply it. Haven’t been able to get on the field with him yet, but in the meeting room, it’s been a huge help for me and even the other guys in the room. I can’t wait to continue to grow a relationship, be his teammate and go to war with him.”

Rudolph Feels Like a Rookie Again While Rudolph is undoubtedly a savvy vet at this point in his career, this is the first time he’s changed teams since jumping from Notre Dame to the Vikings back in 2011 — a scenario that’s still taking some time to get used to. “For me, quite honestly, after spending 10 years in one place, I feel like a rookie all over again,” Rudolph admitted. “I’m learning my way around the building, learning new names, learning new faces. Not just teammates but coaches, staff, cafeteria, everyone in the building is new to me. I’m trying to learn names and faces.”