Giants Designate Starting Pass Rusher to Return from IR

The New York Giants are gearing up to welcome back some much-needed disruption on the edge of their defense. On Wednesday the team announced that they have designated linebacker Kyler Fackrell to return from injured reserve.
Fackrell has spent the past three weeks on IR with a calf injury initially sustained in Big Blue’s Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The designation opens up a 21-day practice timetable to return, although the Giants have just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Fackrell is eligible to return to game action as early as this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.
New York is Desperate for Pass Rush
From being pegged as a favorite to land Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, to re-signing a double-digit sack artist in Markus Golden, to Lorenzo Carter being likened to Lawrence Taylor (only half-kidding) this summer, it’s safe to say the Giants pass rush is not where many would have projected it to be at this point of the season.
Due to a trade of the aforementioned Golden for pennies on the dollar, plus both Carter and Oshane Ximines sustaining season-ending injuries, New York has had to make do with a makeshift pass-rushing trio of journeyman Jabaal Sheard, sixth-round rookie Cam Brown and seventh-round rookie Carter Coughlin.
While these players, along with the likes of defensive lineman Leonard Williams, have certainly exceeded expectations, the return of Fackrell will clearly be a welcomed one.
Inked to a one-year, $4.6 million contract in free agency this offseason, Fackrell has appeared in 11 games (eight starts) with the Giants this season. Over that span, the former Green Bay Packer has accounted for nine QB hits, 31 tackles, six tackles for loss and two passes defended.
Despite his extended time missed due to injury, Fackrell’s 3.0 sacks this season are the most by a Giants edge rusher. The five-year vet also nabbed his first career interception back in Week 5, which he returned for a 46-yard touchdown.
Is the NFC East Still Winnable?
That’s the exact question Giants.com’s John Schmeelk answered in a recent Giants Mailbag column. Riding a four-game winning streak just a few weeks ago, New York controlled their own destiny in search of their first playoff appearance since 2016. However, two consecutive losses have left the Giants needing a bit of help.
Schmeelk broke down the numerous scenario’s that would crown the Giants NFC East champs, which you can see below:
It is, but the Giants are going to need some help and take care of their own business. Washington has a one-game lead in the division and the Giants have to make up that game with only two remaining. Washington still has to host the Carolina Panthers and visit the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants visit the Ravens and host the Cowboys to close out the season. If Washington loses one, the Giants must win their final two games. If Washington loses their final two games, the Giants only need one win. Whether Washington QB Alex Smith is able to play in the final two games could be vital in the division race. The Giants would also be well-advised to beat Dallas, who can still hold a head-to-head tiebreaker against them.
