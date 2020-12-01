Giants ‘Extremely Thin’ After Placing Starter on IR; Make 8 Roster Moves

The NFC East-leading New York Giants made a slew of roster moves on Tuesday. As they set to embark on the new practice week on Wednesday, they’ll unfortunately be doing so without the likes of starting linebacker Kyler Fackrell. The fifth-year pro has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the next three games, at minimum. Fackrell, who is tied with Dexter Lawrence for second-most sacks on the team with 3.0, suffered a calf injury in Big Blue’s 19-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

The loss of Fackrell “leaves the Giants extremely thin at the position,” as ESPN’s Jordan Raanan notes. The 29-year-old becomes the third pass-rusher the team has placed on injured reserve this season, joining the likes of Lorenzo Carter (Achilles) and Oshane Ximinies (shoulder), both of whom are done for the year.

In-season addition Jabaal Sheard drew his first start as a Giant this past week, recording three total tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit and one forced fumble. According to Raanan, we can likely expect Sheard to be joined in the starting lineup by either one of two rookies, as sixth-round pick Cam Brown and seventh-rounder Carter Coughlin each bide for playing time at the opposite outside backer position. Brown played a season-high 20% of the team’s defensive snaps in Week 12, yet was outsnapped by Coughlin 19-10 on the day.

Raanan highlighted the rookie tandem’s ability to get after the passer via Next Gen Stats:

Huge opportunity coming for rookies Carter Coughlin + Cam Brown. Giants need them in bigger role. QB pressure % (Next Gen Stats)

Cam Brown 22.2

Carter Coughlin 20.0

Markus Golden 16.5

Lorenzo Carter 11.0

Trent Harris 10.0

Kyler Frackrell 8.5

Oshane Ximines 3.7

Jabaal Sheard 2.5 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 1, 2020