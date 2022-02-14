Wild Kyler Murray-Giants Proposal Would End ‘Frustrated’ QB’s Cardinals Tenure

Despite numerous speculation and pleas to scope the quarterback market, the New York Giants have shown no desire to move away from Daniel Jones under center in 2022. Linked to the likes of aging, high-priced veterans such as Russell Wilson and to a lesser degree, Derek Carr, taking an all-in swing at the position doesn’t exactly follow suit with GM Joe Schoen’s desire to clear $40 million in cap space this offseason. However, could Schoen and the Giants be more inclined to entertain a deal for a player coming off back-to-back Pro Bowls and who is still on his rookie contract?

Kyler Murray’s cryptic social media antics have many questioning his longevity in Arizona. With the 25-year-old disassociating himself from the Cardinals across all platforms and new reports surfacing that question his commitment and maturity through an organizational lens (more on this later), the Cards and their star quarterback could potentially be on a crash course towards divorce. Should this prove to be the case, USA Today’s Doug Rush proposed a hypothetical scenario to lure the former NFL Rookie of the Year to East Rutherford.

“Let’s say the Cardinals called the Giants because Kyler Murray has demanded out and wants a trade. The Cardinals offer Kyler Murray to the Giants for Daniel Jones, a 2022 3rd round and a 2023 first-round pick. Giants fans, what would you say to the Cardinals; yes or no?” Rush tweeted on February 11.

Part of the same draft class as Jones, Murray is only on the books for $965,000 in 2022. However, with his third NFL campaign under his belt, the former No. 1 overall pick is eligible for a massive contract extension this offseason, making his future all the more complicated. With his fifth-year option looming, Murray is essentially under the team’s control for another two seasons. Chances are the Cardinals will do their best to smooth over any lingering rifts with the former Heisman Trophy Winner. Although that may prove easier said than done.

Murray ‘Frustrated’ and ‘Embarrassed’ With Cardinals

Up until Super Bowl Sunday, Murray’s social media scrubbing had been perceived as overblown, yet mostly harmless. Even Cardinals wideout Deandre Hopkins laughed off the situation during a February 10 interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio (via SI.com’s Donnie Druin). However, on February 14, things took a far more bleak turn, as ESPN’s Chris Mortenson dropped a series of damning tweets on the Murray-Cardinals relationship:

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat. Where’s it headed? Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB. Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better. Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB.

Less than 24 hours after, SI.com’s Albert Breer added further fuel to the fire. In a column published on February 14, Breer noted that it’s his sense that people in [the Cardinals] building want to see more leadership from Murray.

“It’s just that the Cardinals haven’t seen that leadership from Murray, who can be to himself and a little moody, inside the building, and part of it is that he’s not been the sort of early-in, late-out guy whom so many of his quarterbacking peers are,” wrote Breer.

Murray to Ex-Giants QB in Cards Playoff Loss: ‘I’m Done’

And the chatter continues to trickle in. On NFL Network’s airing of “Super Bowl LVI Notebook,” insider Mike Garafolo revealed an interaction between Murray and backup quarterback Colt McCoy (formerly of the Giants). The back-and-forth occurred during the latter part of the Cardinals’ Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams and apparently has not sat well with the team ever since.

“The playoff game [in Los Angeles] a minute left, the game had been decided, backup Colt McCoy encouraged Murray to finish the game with his teammates. A banged-up Murray said ‘no, that’s it, I’m done.’” Garafolo noted. “A lot of Cardinals folks were not happy with that.”

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!