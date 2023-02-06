Giants Legend’s Brother Plans to Sue Team: Report

The younger brother of New York Giants legend Leonard Marshall is threatening to sue the team for $10 million and a supply of season tickets, per Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media.

Marshall flamed the proposed lawsuit and says he wants nothing to do with it.

“It’s a frivolous claim,” Marshall told Slater. “It’s a meritless lawsuit.”

The 54-year-old Byron Marshall is considering going through with the lawsuit after Leonard disinvited him from the legend’s Ring of Honor ceremony on September 26, 2022. According to the claim letter that was sent to the Giants on December 5, the team’s director of alumni relations, Joann Lamneck was the reason for the disinvite.

Byron states in the letter that Lamneck made a false accusation against him. She “confronted” him on the day of the ceremony and allegedly claimed he had been involved in and arrested for a pre-ceremony bar fight the day prior.

According to NJ Advance Media, there have been no records of an incident or arrest at that specific bar on the day of the pre-ceremony.

“False allegations caused [Byron] to be humiliated and embarrassed,” the letter read.

What Happens Next for Marshall’s Brother?

Byron is represented by East Orange attorney Christopher C. Roberts, who claims the Giants requested a meeting with Byron to discuss the ongoing issue. That meeting isn’t likely to occur until late March.

However, if the issue isn’t resolved during that meeting, Roberts says Byron will intend to formally file the lawsuit.

In addition to the Giants franchise, Byron is also planning to sue Lamneck and the New Jersey Sports Exposition Authority.

The Giants have yet to offer a comment on the notice of claim letter or potential lawsuit.

Leonard Marshall’s NFL Career

There was a reason why Marshall was invited to the Giants Ring of Honor in 2022. He played 10 seasons with the Giants and was one of the main contributors in both of the team’s runs to Super Bowl XXI and XXV.

Marshall’s peak was from 1985-1986 when he made back-to-back Pro Bowls and totaled 27.5 sacks over a two-season stretch. He had seven postseason sacks and the most famous was the hit that knocked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana out of the 1990 NFC Championship.

Marshall ranks fifth all-time in franchise history with 79.5 career sacks. After playing for the New York Jets and Washington in the 1993 and 1994 seasons, he retired from football at the age of 33. He would later sign a ceremonial contract in 1996 that allowed him to retire as a Giant.

Upon signing the contract he stated, “I wanted to retire as a Giant because it’s where my career began. They were people who believed in my talents and helped mold me into the man I am today, and I wanted to thank them for that.

After football, Marshall has been active in the business world. He also has spent time as a football camp instructor, a football head coach, a student, a professor, and a radio broadcaster.

Unfortunately, in 2013, Marshall was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease detected in an increasing number of retired NFL players. He has been involved in efforts to spread awareness about the ongoing issue.