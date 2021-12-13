Giants Pro Bowler Feared to Have Suffered ‘Significant’ Injury: Report

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the New York Giants, who fell to 4-9 after a brutal 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Dec. 12, they could now be without one of their star defensive players for the remainder of the season.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams exited yesterday’s game with a elbow injury and did not return for the rest of the contest. And on Monday Dec. 13, it was revealed that this ailment is believed to be serious.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Williams’ injury is feared to be “significant.” Williams is currently undergoing further tests on his elbow and is expected to miss time. With just four games left to go in the regular season, chances are that Williams won’t return in 2021 depending on the severity.

#Giants DE Leonard Williams suffered an elbow injury on Sunday that is feared to be significant, sources say. He’s having tests done, but he’s going to miss time. And given how late it is during the season, there is a chance he doesn’t return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021

If Williams is sidelined for the rest of the season, it would be a major loss for a Giants defense that has already struggled immensely this year.

After re-signing Williams, 27, to a three-year, $63 million deal last offseason, he has lived up to expectations in year-one of his massive contract. In 13 games, Williams has posted 62 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

Although co-owner John Mara initially thought this Giants team could make the playoffs, the franchise clinched their fifth straight losing campaign with yesterday’s defeat to the Chargers.

Next Man Up

With Williams’ status in doubt moving forward, the Giants will continue to get a look at rookie edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Quincy Roche.

Ojulari, the Giants’ second-round draft pick in 2021, has been the most impressive out of this duo in his first year in the NFL. The Georgia Bulldogs product has shattered the Giants’ rookie record for sacks in a season with 7.5 through the first 13 games.

Overall, Ojulari appears to be a piece that the Giants can build off in the future given the promise he has shown during his rookie campaign. Ojulari has started nine games this year, posting 38 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

As for Roche, who was a sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Giants claimed him off waivers on Sept. 1 and he has been a sold addition this season. Roche has produced 27 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and four quarterback hits in 10 games (three starts). He also had the game-sealing strip sack to help clinch a victory for the Giants over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 7.

In what has been a dark season for the Giants, they have two young pieces in Ojulari and Roche who should factor into the equation beyond this year.

Another Tough Break

After the Giants drafted wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick last spring, his rookie season has been a bit of a nightmare.

Toney dealt with Covid and a hamstring issue during the summer which caused him to miss the majority of training camp and the entirety of preseason action. Then, he suffered an ankle injury that forced him to be inactive in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

In the Giants’ Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Toney suffered a quad/oblique injury that has kept him out of the last three games. Now, on top of his latest injuries, he has tested positive for Covid-19, per the NFL transaction wire.

#Chiefs WR Josh Gordon and #Giants WR Kadarius Toney also tested positive, per the wire. https://t.co/GARlertAAJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2021

While Toney has certainly been productive when on the field, hauling in 35 receptions for 392 yards, his first year in the NFL has brought along a massive amount of bad luck.

The Giants passed on Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons at No. 11 to move back in order to gain an extra first-round pick in 2022 and select Toney. And so far, this decision hasn’t paid off for New York.