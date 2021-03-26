Logan Ryan Makes Bold Claim Regarding New Giants CB Adoree Jackson

The New York Giants went to Nashville this past offseason to pluck a defensive back from the Titans’ roster. Safe to say that decision turned out pretty good, as Logan Ryan went on to put up a Pro Bowl-caliber type season during his first year in East Rutherford.
This season, the organization is hopeful they can catch lightning in a bottle twice with their recent signing of former Titans first-rounder Adoree Jackson — who inked a three-year, $39 million deal last week.
The move, of course, reunites Jackson and Ryan, who spent three seasons together roaming the backend of Tennessee’s defense. Well acquainted with the type of skillset Jackson brings to the table, Ryan believes that the USC product could be the final stamp on what is shaping up to be a dominant Giants secondary.
ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!
Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!
Logan Ryan on Adoree Jackson: ‘He’s an Elite Corner’
The on-field production and relatively young age of Jackson point towards a player deserving of a quality payday. Yet, that hasn’t stopped many fans and media personalities from questioning the financial commitment that New York has made to the cornerback.
With that said, Ryan would likely warn those doubters to tread lightly as the two-time Super Bowl Champion believes the Giants got themselves a good one — scratch that — an elite one.
“He has elite speed,” Ryan said, via the Giants’ official team website. “There are a lot of guys that run fast 40s, but he knows how to play with it as well. He gives you the ability to match up with the faster receivers in the league. That allows your defense to do a lot of things. You don’t worry about him getting beat deep too often. He can hold his own with the true speedsters in this league.”
Ryan believes that Jackson’s wheels make him a high-end NFL cornerback, and he has receipts to back up that claim.
“We went through a playoff run in Tennessee and he was matching up with Tyreek Hill a good bit, he matched up against Hollywood (Marquise) Brown in Baltimore, and when we played the Patriots he was matched up against Phillip Dorsett. Those are all legit 4.2 guys and Adoree’ takes those matchups on and he handles them. That allows your defense to not worry about that speed as much. Very few corners on the planet have that skillset. He’s a young football player and he’s a proven football player as well, because he doesn’t just run fast. He’s an elite corner, because he has some things that a lot of corners don’t have – that elite track speed.”
Jackson is a Former Track Star
Jackson’s collegiate accolades during his time at USC went well beyond the football field. The 2016 Jim Thorpe Award recipient, Jackson was also one of the country’s brightest track and field stars. The Illinois native earned the 2015 Pac-12 championship in the long jump and was part of USC’s 4×100 relay team, which placed fourth in the 2015 NCAA championships, via ESPN.
During the 2017 NFL Scouting combine, Jackson blazed in the 40-yard dash, posting a 4.42 official / 4.39 unofficial time.
Have yourself a look:
Adoree Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) posted a blistering 4.39 40 at the #NFLCombine! pic.twitter.com/ZnbPIlzJKY
— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) March 6, 2017
READ NEXT
- Giants Sign Former Chiefs, Texans Starter as Kevin Zeitler Replacement
- Ex-Giants Starter, Premier Run Defender Signs With NFC East Rival
- Former 2nd-Round Pick Leaves NFC East Rival to Join Giants: Report
- New Complication May Void Giants’ Signing of Kyle Rudolph: Report
For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.