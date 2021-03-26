Logan Ryan Makes Bold Claim Regarding New Giants CB Adoree Jackson

The New York Giants went to Nashville this past offseason to pluck a defensive back from the Titans’ roster. Safe to say that decision turned out pretty good, as Logan Ryan went on to put up a Pro Bowl-caliber type season during his first year in East Rutherford.

This season, the organization is hopeful they can catch lightning in a bottle twice with their recent signing of former Titans first-rounder Adoree Jackson — who inked a three-year, $39 million deal last week.

The move, of course, reunites Jackson and Ryan, who spent three seasons together roaming the backend of Tennessee’s defense. Well acquainted with the type of skillset Jackson brings to the table, Ryan believes that the USC product could be the final stamp on what is shaping up to be a dominant Giants secondary.

