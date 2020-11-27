Giants Last-Minute Offseason Signee Leads Position in Pro Bowl Votes

For months it seemed like Logan Ryan and the New York Giants were destined to be together. With DeAndre Baker’s off-field issues transpiring, the opt-out of Sam Beal and the failed contract with Ross Cockrell, the versatile veteran was an ideal plug-and-play option on the backend of Big Blue’s defense.
While it took some time to materialize, the Giants eventually got their man, inking the 2x-Super Bowl champion and New Jersey native to a one-year, $7.5 million deal just nine days prior to the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ryan came off the bench that day, an occurrence that would prove to be a one-time deal. The 29-year-old has started each of New York’s past nine games, playing an average 99.6% of the team’s defensive snaps over the last eight games.
Ryan Leads All NFC FS in Pro Bowl Voting
On the season, Ryan has flaunted his jack-of-all-trades skillset, logging 59 tackles (47 solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, two forced fumbles, one interception and seven passes defended. His stellar play has not gone unnoticed by the masses, as the eight-year pro looks to be well on his way to his first-ever Pro Bowl berth.
Fan voting for the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl opened 10 days ago, November 17. The first tally of votes were calculated on November 25, in which Ryan sits atop the list of NFC free safeties with a staggering 42,722 votes.
ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!
Other Giants in Running to Make Pro Bowl
In 2019, the Giants were just one of two teams (Miami Dolphins) to not have a single representative in the Pro Bowl, marking the first time that the franchise had not had a player voted into the game since 1996.
While Ryan is the lone Giant leading his position in voting, he’s likely far from the only player in the running for a spot. Linebacker Blake Martinez is currently tied for fourth in the NFL with 96 tackles. Each player ranked ahead of him has appeared in an extra game.
Cornerback James Bradberry has cemented himself as one of the top cover men in all of football in his inaugural season in New York, as he entered last week’s bye leading the league in forced incompletions (14), per Pro Football Focus.
Kicker Graham Gano has hit on 21 of his 22 field goal attempts this year and could land his second career Pro Bowl nod, as could defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
A highly-debated acquisition by GM Dave Gettleman, Williams has recorded five sacks, seven tackles for loss and 16 QB hits in 10 games this year. Not to be overlooked, Williams’ fellow defensive linemen, Dexter Lawrence and Dalvin Tomlinson each deserve a look. Lawrence is emerging as one of the league’s most lethal interior defenders, while Tomlinson continues to be the poster boy for consistency.
You can help these Giants players, and whoever else you deem deserving, make the All-Star roster by casting your Pro Bowl votes at NFL.com up until December 17.
Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!
READ NEXT
- Ex-NFL QB: ‘I Trust Daniel Jones the Most’ Over Former MVP Favorite
- Bengals Opt for Ex-Broncos QB to Replace Joe Burrow vs. Giants: Report
- Bill Parcells Has Strong Take on Giants, QB Daniel Jones
- Giants Release Former Top-15 Pick, Sign Big-Bodied TE: Report
For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.