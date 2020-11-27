Giants Last-Minute Offseason Signee Leads Position in Pro Bowl Votes

For months it seemed like Logan Ryan and the New York Giants were destined to be together. With DeAndre Baker’s off-field issues transpiring, the opt-out of Sam Beal and the failed contract with Ross Cockrell, the versatile veteran was an ideal plug-and-play option on the backend of Big Blue’s defense.

While it took some time to materialize, the Giants eventually got their man, inking the 2x-Super Bowl champion and New Jersey native to a one-year, $7.5 million deal just nine days prior to the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ryan came off the bench that day, an occurrence that would prove to be a one-time deal. The 29-year-old has started each of New York’s past nine games, playing an average 99.6% of the team’s defensive snaps over the last eight games.

Ryan Leads All NFC FS in Pro Bowl Voting

On the season, Ryan has flaunted his jack-of-all-trades skillset, logging 59 tackles (47 solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, two forced fumbles, one interception and seven passes defended. His stellar play has not gone unnoticed by the masses, as the eight-year pro looks to be well on his way to his first-ever Pro Bowl berth.